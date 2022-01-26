‘FBI’: Wolf Entertainment Shows the ‘Anatomy of a Stunt’

Stunts and special effects improve by leaps and bounds as the years pass by in movies and television. In an interesting, behind-the-scenes look, Wolf Entertainment recently shared the “anatomy of a stunt,” with a clip from FBI serving as an example.

The delightful treat came yesterday when the official Wolf Entertainment Instagram account posted an FBI clip. However, it differed from what we normally see in that it was a brief look into how stunts come to be. In this case, it happens to be when a character is hit by a vehicle.

The stunt in this case involves layers. As we can see, there are three layers stacked on top of one another. The first clip is straightforward and simply has a truck speeding by while honking its horn.

The second clip, on the other hand, is where things get interesting. In it, we see a woman running in the middle of the road before someone in a green suit knocks her over. If you’re familiar with recording videos and backgrounds, you’ll know green screens are often used so people recording can easily put background images on them. This comes into play for the third and final layer.

The third layer is where everything comes together, with the first two clips combining with one another. We now have the final product where the woman in layer two gets hit by the truck in layer one.

The same trick is frequently used when recording music or videos, but the behind-the-scenes perspective really drives home how impressive it is.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Remembers the Time a Stunt Went Horribly Wrong

Though the clip we just saw is how stunts are done, things don’t always go according to plan. For instance, another of Wolf Entertainment’s shows, Law & Order: SVU had an incident with Mariska Hargitay that went horribly wrong once.

Speaking to Express earlier this year, Hargitay discussed the specifics. Shrugging off something that happened in one episode, it turned out to be a serious problem and could have become fatal if left untreated. “I jumped and landed on pads, but on the second take something happened. I just landed wrong,” she stated.

Hargitay continued, saying “I got up and felt that something inside was not quite right. At first, I thought I had the wind knocked out of me. I was angry with myself.” Nonetheless, the pain persisted for three months and grew worse. Finally taking action, she received an X-ray and discovered her right lung was 50 percent collapsed. As one might expect, she needed surgery. “I began to panic. I was so scared,” she recalled.

Despite trying to avoid surgery, she underwent it and fully recovered. It just goes to show you shouldn’t dismiss even seemingly small injuries.