‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Spinoff in the Works

In 1986, Matthew Broderick and company made movie history in the cult-classic comedy film Ferris Beuller’s Day Off. Now, new generations will get a taste of this fun (beyond streaming this classic, of course) as a spin-off is now in the works with Paramount Pictures. This spin-off is set to be a hilarious nod to the original film, too. Visiting a side story with which fans of the original film will be very familiar.

Sam and Victor’s Day Off Takes Us On An Adventure That We Never Knew We Needed To See

The John Hughes comedy classic film hit the theaters in 1986, bringing comedy fans a cult classic that would become a generational favorite. Now, this new spin-off film takes us back to that fateful day. Only this time, we follow Sam and Victor, the valets who took the legendary Ferrari for a joyride while Broderick’s Ferris, Alan Ruck’s Cameron, and Mia Sara’s Sloane spent the day in the city.

This film is created by Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. Penning the script is writer Bill Posley. Producing the upcoming project is Paul Young via the company Make Good Content. Young is one of the minds behind Key & Peele. Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman, and Scott Yacyshyn are serving as associate producers.

Some of the minds behind the upcoming release are no strangers to projects such as this one. The upcoming Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spin-off film is brought to us by the same people who brought back a major character from the 1984 classic Karate Kid, William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence. This, of course, was in the Emmy-nominated reimagined streaming hit, Netflix’s Cobra Kai.

The Ferris Bueller Cast Celebrated The Demise Of The Film’s Iconic Ferrari

Alan Ruck has enjoyed a prolific career in show business over the decades. However, his most iconic role is likely that of Cameron Frye, Ferris Bueller’s long-suffering best buddy in the popular 1986 film. In the movie, Bueller convinces Cameron to take his father’s classic Ferrari GT California Spyder for a ride into Chicago.

However, the car faces quite a few issues – and Cameron knows he is facing the wrath of his father…after all, the elder Frye covets the classic car. In one of the film’s biggest moments, Cameron has enough and makes the final move to destroy the car for good. However, the one Ferrari destroyed in the film wasn’t nearly as nice as it seemed on the screen.

“Everyone can relax and breathe a sigh of relief because they were all crap,” Alan Ruck tells Jimmy Kimmel during a recent interview.

“They were all kit cars,” the actor adds, noting that the “real Ferrari” was outside of the film’s budget.

“We couldn’t afford a real Ferrari,” he laughs.

“It was a Mustang chassis with a fiberglass body. They were just wretched,” Ruck explains of the iconic car.

“They wouldn’t start. We did this one scene 16 times because the car would not start,” he said. “We had three of them. And when we sent that one out the window, the crew cheered. They were jumping up and down.”