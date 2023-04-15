‘Florida Man’: Jason Bateman-Produced Mini Series Dominates Netflix Charts

Days after the Jason Bateman-produced Florida Man made its debut, the mini-series is already dominating the Netflix charts.

According to IMDb, Florida Man follows ex-cop, Mike Valentine, who returns to his home state of Florida to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend. The search quickly turns into a “wild odyssey” that consists of crazy events. The series stars Edgar Ramírez, Otmara Marrero, Abbey Lee, and Lex Scott Davis.

The show has already gained some popularity and currently sits at #5 on the Netflix charts. It is also recording a 68% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Ramírez recently spoke to the Associated Press about the show. “It is funny, but it’s dark,” he explained. “It’s offbeat, it’s strange, it’s weird. The absurdity of the situations is where the comedy lies.”

He then spoke about his Florida Man character, describing Valentine as being very dramatic. “I think that he foolishly thinks the way to get out of chaos is by creating more chaos. He believes that he can outrun the ghosts of his past.”

Although its title is Florida Man, the show was actually filmed in North Carolina. The show’s creator noted that he decided to film in places that “inspired” the story. “To look at the characters, the atmosphere in the air, and the mood that inspired the show.”

However, Ramírez stated that Florida Man does NOT make fun of the state or its residents. “It does not make fun of that, it has fun with it, which is completely different.”

‘Florida Man’ Star Edgar Ramírez Was a Journalist Prior to the Show

Meanwhile, Edgar Ramírez revealed that prior to going into acting and starring in Florida Man, he was a journalist in his home country of Venezuela. He said the desire to learn about people and things is still within him.

“Maybe it has to do with my journalistic background, you know? I’m interested in the human experience,” he said. The actor then described himself as a very curious person. “That curiosity is the driving force of everything that I do, not only as an actor but in other interests that I have.”

Along with chatting with Associated Press, Ramírez spoke to Netflix about Florida Man and what drew him to the role. “One of the things that I love the most about the show is that even until the end, you’re still guessing, as you are right now. Was there a moment where they agreed to meet somewhere, or did she steal the gold for him?”

In regards to working with Abbey Lee on the show, Ramírez said there was a very easy, very direct, organic connection between him and the actress. “It almost felt like we’d met years before, and we were just re-encountering again for the show,” he added.