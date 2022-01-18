Food Network Renews Guy Fieri’s ‘Tournament of Champions’ for Season 3

Get excited, Guy Fieri fans. The celebrity chef’s “Tournament of Champions” has been renewed for a third season. Returning to Food Network on February 27 at 8 p.m. ET, the series will be giving away $100,000 to its grand prize winner. This is the show’s largest reward yet.

Fieri’s “Tournament of Champions” will showcase 32 chefs from all around the country. Competing in front of a live audience, the stakes are high. Guy Fieri spins a 5-wheeled randomizer at the beginning of every episode. These wheels determine everything that the chefs will be preparing in each episode. the protein, cooking style, cooking time, and equipment are all chosen randomly. This makes the tournament more intense than most every other cooking competition out there.

A panel of esteemed judges is there to try each dish blindly. They will react and give notes regarding each chef’s performance per round. Cat Cora, Scott Conant, Dominique Crenn, and Giada De Laurentiis are all set to critique the contestants. The show will also feature special guest judges, including Traci Des Jardins and Lorena Garcia.

‘Tournament of Champions’ Season 2 Winner

Fans have been asking for more episodes since Season 2 wrapped last spring. Maneet Chauhan was declared its champion, and is now the host of Food Network’s “Chopped.” She is also the President of Morph Hospitality Group, and works with four restaurants based in Nashville. Her time on the show has taken her career to new heights.

“So grateful for the opportunity to compete with some of the most incredible Chef’s I’ve had the good fortune to meet… So overwhelmed by the messages, congratulations pouring in. Thank you all… my heart is so full of gratitude,” she writes.

Guy Fieri Gives Back

On Season 2 of “Tournament of Champions,” Guy Fieri gave back to the restaurant industry. He wanted to help the community during the the COVID-19 pandemic. He talks about this with USA Today.

“‘Tournament of Champions’ is one of my pet projects,” he says. “I knew we needed to give all my brothers and sisters in the (restaurant) industry a chance to play. As we were getting ready to go in the studio (for Season 2), there was so much happening with restaurant closings and I said, ‘We’ve got to do something. I want to give money to restaurants and when chefs come to compete, they get to mention who they’re competing for, so that brings awareness (for the restaurant).’ And these chefs came and played with their hearts on their sleeves. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”