Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isaiah Washington Quits Acting Because of ‘Useful Idiots’ on the Internet

After more than 30 years as an actor, former Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington has officially announced his retirement from acting because of “useful idiots.”

Earlier this week, Washington took to Twitter to share that it was with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that he announced his early retirement. “For those who have Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight,” Isaiah explained. “But it seems that the haters, provocateurs, and the Useful Idiots have won.”

Isaiah Washington then said that he isn’t interested in the “back and forth” regarding a “color construct” that he believes keeps everyone divided. The actor also said that he wasn’t interested in politics or anything “vitriolic.” Speaking about what he plans to do while retired, Washington wrote that he plans to travel around the U.S. before it “falls into socialism and eventually communism.”

“Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all!” Washington stated. “I am truly grateful for your support over the years.”

Washington went on to add that his latest project Corsicana is the last time everyone will see him as an actor. “Just know that I will be posing a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there,” he added. “But until then. Be safe out there. Your loved ones love you and need you. SALUTE!”

Washington made headlines in 2006 when rumors circulated that the actor insulted T.R. Knight with a homophobic slur during an argument on the set. Although Washington apologized for his choice of words, ABC did not renew his contract in June 2007. He did appear on the show years later.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Recalls the Argument Between Isaiah Washington and Patrick Dempsey on the Set

PEOPLE reports that in Lynette Rice’s book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, writer Mark Wilding recalled the argument between Isaiah Washington and Patrick Dempsey that cost Washington to lose his role in the medical drama.

“I think one of them had been last to set one day and the other one then decided to pay him back by being late himself,” Wilding explained. “Then it sort of exploded. They got into an arguing match, and then before you know it they were physically fighting.”

Harry Werksman, another writer on Grey’s Anatomy, also said that Isaiah Washington took the situation the wrong way and went after Dempsey. “I guess he felt disrespected that he and the crew had been waiting. He went after Patrick, pushed him up against the wall, and said, ‘You can’t talk to me the way you talk to that little f—— T.R.’”

It was also noted by the camera and electrical department’s Marty Carrillo that everyone knew that Knight was gay. Carrillo pointed out that during the argument, Washington just lost it. “[He] pinned Patrick up against the wall,” Carrillo recalled. “You could see Isaiah’s pupils go wide, like, ‘What did I do?’ It was quiet. Everyone had to leave the set.”