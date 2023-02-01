‘Forrest Gump’ Stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright to Reunite, and ‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Is Joining Them

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are set to reunite for the first time since 1994’s Forrest Gump, but it will be like no time has passed at all. Hanks (66) and Wright (56) will be digitally de-aged as they reunite with Gump director Robert Zemeckis for his upcoming film Here.

Paul Bettany and Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly join Hanks and Wright in the adaptation of Richard McGuire’s comic. The unique story follows a single geographic location in New England. We see how it changes from wilderness to home. Different couples and families occupy the space as it evolves over time. The film is set to drop next year, Variety reports.

This will be the first time Kelly Reilly has worked with Zemeckis since 2012’s Flight. Zemeckis famously handpicked Reilly from virtual obscurity. This was arguably her breakout theatrical role.

The production company has joined forces with Metaphysic, a renowned Artificial Intelligence firm that is particularly notable for its @DeepTomCruise accounts on social media platforms like TikTok. With 5 million users following the corporation, it’s no wonder why it also gained recognition due to its realistic deepfakes.

Zemeckis seems confident in the technology employed to make Tom Hanks appear younger for the film

Zemeckis, a frequent collaborator with Hanks, seems excited about the new technology being employed in Here. “I’ve always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story,” Zemeckis explained in a statement. “With Here, the film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic’s AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible!”

VFX supervisor Kevin Baillie also raved about the tech set to make Tom Hanks look younger. “It is incredible to see Metaphysic’s AI-generated content flawlessly integrated into a shot live on set! The actors can even use the technology as a ‘youth mirror’ – testing out acting choices for their younger selves in real-time,” Baillie said in the release.

He continued, “Having tested every flavor of face replacement and de-aging technology available today, Metaphysic are clearly the global leaders in feature-quality AI content and the perfect choice for this incredibly challenging, emotional film.”

Meanwhile, Metaphysic strives to push the limits of what is conceivable with its screens, continuing its quest for innovation. Thomas Graham, CEO and co-founder of Metaphysic elaborated on their involvement with the project.

“Our tools are cost-effective, movie-quality, and scalable — we are being forced to reimagine how visual media is produced,” Graham explained. “With the support of CAA and by working on projects like Here, Metaphysic is demonstrating the transformative power of hyperreal AI to shape the future of entertainment and to eventually help people create AI-generated, photorealistic immersive content while they own and control their data.”



