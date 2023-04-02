Frank Fritz’s Lawyer Demands Ailing ‘American Pickers’ Star Pay Him

Former American Pickers star Frank Fritz is having a lot of health and financial issues hitting him right now. Mike Wolfe informed the world that Fritz suffered a stroke last summer. Fritz’s health issues continued to get worse. He was put under a guardianship but that has not worked out too well for him. Fritz also was appointed a lawyer to help him.

That court-appointed lawyer has filed a Motion to Approve Attorney Fees. Yahoo! reports. The request is for less than $800 in total. But this is just one more request in a litany of them that the former host has had to face. Hopefully, a plan can be worked out to get Fritz’s finances back in order while he’s still recovering.

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Has Been To The Hospital Multiple Times

Since his 2022 stroke, Fritz has reportedly been rushed to the hospital multiple times. Fritz, 59, has been living at his home in Iowa. But 9-1-1 calls collected by The Sun indicate that Fritz has been to the emergency room for several seizures, a blood pressure spike, and pneumonia.

As all of this health-related stuff goes down for Frank, some people might wonder if Wolfe is still friendly with Fritz. Well, according to Mike, he’s still friendly with Frank. “Frank and I are friends,” Wolfe said. “He was just at my brother’s graduation for his kids right before he got his stroke. If anybody’s thinking about Frank, they should be praying for him. I would hope that he’s gonna be back on the show. But right now he needs to get healthier.”

Fritz revealed what made the show so authentic. He said that meeting people on the show is very authentic and real. “The camera guys get there ahead of us, and they’ll take a look around and get an idea of what’s there,’ Fritz said. “But when you see us walk into a barn or someone’s house, we are meeting those people for the first time.”

Meanwhle, Fritz feels like his hometown “turned its back” on him. Fritz was born in Davenport, Iowa. “It feels like my city has pretty much turned its back on me,” he said. “The Quad-Cities has a few people who have done something special. Look at (Living Lands & Waters’) Chad Pregracke. I went to his premiere at the Adler when his pilot episode aired. I was happy to promote him.” Fritz summed up his feelings by saying, “I like to help people.”