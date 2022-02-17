Frank Pesce Appeared Alongside Andy Griffith in Two Episodes of ‘Matlock’

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Frank Pesce, a longtime actor who passed away from complications related to dementia earlier this month. The popular character actor has developed an immense Hollywood resume, over the years appearing in some of the most iconic films during his successful career. Some of these appearances include roles in Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop, and 29th street.

While film seemed to be his forté, Frank Pesce also had a successful run on a variety of television shows throughout the years. From Miami Vice, to Who’s the Boss?, or Jake and the Fatman, Frank Pesce became a familiar face on the small screen as well as the big screen. The longtime actor even had a turn on a two-part story arc on the iconic Andy Griffith-led series, Matlock.

Frank Pesce’s Two-Part Appearance On Andy Griffith’s Matlock

In the season three two-part Matlock installment titled the Ambassador, Andy Griffith’s Ben Matlock travels to New York City. He makes this journey to help a colleague who is representing a British Ambassador. The Ambassador is facing murder charges, after the murder of his lover’s spouse. Of course, as with most Matlock episodes, the truth ends up shocking us all. Ending with a last-minute solution we never expected. Unraveling an intriguing conspiracy theory.

As per IMDb, Frank Pesce portrayed a doorman in both parts of the episode. We’re guessing he was a doorman to some fancy New York City building; since this is where Matlock’s travels took him in the episodes.

Frank Pesce began his film career as an extra in The Godfather Part II. The popular actor then went on to create a prolific career as a character actor in multiple film and television roles. At the time of Frank Pesce’s death, the actor’s resume included nearly 100 film and television series credits.

They Make Movies For Guys Like Pesce

Frank Pesce passed away on February 6 at the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank California. According to reports, the longtime actor had been suffering from dementia for several years. The cause of death has been noted to be related to complications of the disease.

Many of Frank Pesce’s roles may have been small on the screen. However, the actor always knew he was destined for something big in the business. In fact, the longtime actor is known for the saying: “They make movies about guys like me.”

This, of course, is a perfect testament to the actor’s confidence and electrifying personality. Characteristics that no doubt led the popular actor down the road of success. The above quote has become such an indication of Pesce’s personality that it has been selected to be written on the actor’s epitaph.