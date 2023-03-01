‘Frasier’ Bringing Back Bebe Neuwirth as Lilith in Paramount+ Revival Series

For all of us Frasier fans, we’re getting one whale of a reunion when Bebe Neuwirth comes on back as Fraier’s ex Lilith. Neuwirth appears in an episode of the Paramount+ series focusing on her son Freddy’s birthday party.



Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“When they reunite, Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) now that Frasier is back living in Boston,” reads the official logline, TVLine states. “What begins as a fun party with friends and family inevitably becomes a Lilith and Frasier showdown for the ages.” Kelsey Grammer plays Frasier Crane in the reboot series.

‘Frasier’ Reboot Follows Frasier Crane Around While He Faces New Challenges

The Frasier revival will follow Frasier Crane as he ventures to a different city and faces new challenges, relationships, and an old dream or two.

Besides Grammer, series regulars for the Frasier revival will include Cutmore-Scott (Deception), Nicholas Lyndhurst (Goodnight Sweetheart), Toks Olagundoye (Castle), Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man), and newcomer Anders Keith as Niles and Daphne’s son David.

David Hyde Pierce is officially out of the reboot. But Jane Leeves (Daphne) and Peri Gilpin (Roz) could possibly make guest appearances Neither one is expected to star as a series regular.

Neuwirth was last seen on Frasier in the Season 11 episode titled Guns N’ Neuroses, guest-starring in a total of 12 episodes of its original run. Before that, Lilith was a recurring character on Cheers. She was promoted to an official cast member for the show’s final two seasons.

Kelsey Grammer Recently Opened Up About Late ‘Cheers’ Co-Star Kirstie Alley

Grammer recently opened up about his late Cheers co-star Kirstie Alley. “I loved Kirstie,” Grammer said. He then said that Alley was always beautiful. “She had that thing about her. She was a radiant human being and that came through her.” Grammer added that she could make him laugh out loud a lot, too. “Everything she did made me giggle. The first time I went to her house there were lemurs living on the property and I thought, only in Kirstie’s world.”

Meanwhile, of course, since Frasier is back in Boston, that must mean he’s headed over to the Cheers bar for a drink. Or does it? “There’s mention of a certain bar,” Grammer said. But Grammer heard the establishment had bellied up. “Someone recently told me they were there, so I guess it still may be happening.” We willl have to stay tuned and see if there’s another reunion of sorts happening at the place where everybody knows your name.