‘Frasier’: Here’s What the Cast Is Up to These Days

You still can flip on certain cable channels and catch your favorite Frasier episode every night of the week.

The Cheers spinoff ran from 1993 and 2004 and focused on Frasier Crane and his loving, but somewhat dysfunctional family. On the show, Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) left Boston for his home in Seattle. He lived with his dad, Martin, and Daphne, Martin’s physical therapist. The show also introduced us to Roz, Frasier’s single, man-eating radio producer. And no episode was complete without snooty, comical Niles, Frasier’s younger brother.

The show is getting the reboot treatment on Paramount+, although it’s unclear what cast members will join Grammer in the revival. When the show ended its first run, Frasier was on a plane to Chicago after he packed up his life in Seattle.

If you’re a fan of the show, you probably wonder how your favorites fared since the original series finale.

Grammer won four Emmys for playing the perfectly complicated Frasier. And in 2006, he won a fifth for his voiceover work in The Simpsons as Sideshow Bob. Since then, most of Grammer’s work has come from behind the camera. He served as executive producer for a number of shows, including Girlfriends, The Game and Medium. You can see more of his work here.

David Hype Pierce portrayed Niles Crane. He was constantly taking out his handkerchief to wipe off his seat at Cafe Nervosa. He always was telling stories about his super thin wife Maris, who never appeared on screen. Yet, he moons over Daphne. The two finally married. Pierce won four Emmys for playing Niles. And when the show was over, he also starred on Broadway, winning a Tony for his performance in Curtains. He also received Tony nominations in 2015 and 2017. These days, he’s one of the stars of Julia, an HBO Max drama about the life of Julia Childs. Former Cheers co-star Bebe Neuwirth, who was Niles’ sister-in-law, also is in the series.

British actress Jane Leeves portrayed Daphne. She’s stayed busy on television, starring as Kit Voss on The Resident. Her first starring vehicle was on Hot in Cleveland, where she worked alongside Valerie Bertinelli and Betty White.

Peri Gilpin was Roz Doyle, Frasier’s always-sarcastic radio producer. In real life, she and Leeves are close friends and business partners, running a production company together. Here’s a fun fact. Gilpin first guest-starred in Cheers as a different character. Since Frasier, she starred in Make It or Break It, with guest roles in a number of top-rated series. She also co-starred in A Dash of Love, a Hallmark movie.

John Mahoney portrayed Martin, Frasier’s dad. He was the former cop forced to retire after getting shot in the hip. Martin watched TV from a hideous green and orange earth-toned recliner, which clashed with the apartment’s sleek decor. And Eddie, his dog, drove Frasier crazy. Mahoney, like Leeves, was British. And like Gilpin, guest-starred in Cheers as a different character. He did TV work after the show went off the air and was in the cast of In Treatment. He died in 2018 after a four-year battle with throat cancer.