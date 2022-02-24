‘Frasier’: Here’s Why One Star Will Be Sorely Missed

The upcoming Frasier reboot will be missing one of its key stars. John Mahoney played Martin Crane, father of the titular psychiatrist.

His role in the series was to act as a foil to Frasier’s stuck up nature. Martin was a retired cop, more of a blue collar everyman than his son. The “Odd Couple” dynamic between Frasier and Martin is one of the things that made the series work. Martin enjoys the simple things in life, while Frasier is all about art, opera, and essentially he can brag about. The other Crane, Niles, is more like his brother than his father.

As a result, Martin was often the most relatable character for audience members. ScreenRant went so far as to list Martin as the series’s true main character–a detail that actually tracks. Beyond the relatability factor, he is the primary cause for the premise of the show. Frasier takes Martin in after the latter is injured in the line of duty as a cop. It’s this action that brings Daphne Moon, played by Jane Reeves, into the fold as she is his live-in caretaker.

While a number of episodes focus on the title character, an almost equal number focus on Martin. Though, to be fair, many storylines are centered on their relationship. However, that does highlight the number one problem with rebooting Frasier: how do you replace Martin Crane?

Unfortunately, John Mahoney passed away in 2018. As a result, any attempts to revive the series would have to fill the void left by the character. Out of the original cast, the only other character close to the everyman archetype is Peri Gilpin’s Roz. Even then, her role was to foil Frasier in an opposite way to how Martin did. Martin’s tastes were different from Frasier’s, but for Roz, it was her attitude on life and love that contrasted with that of Frasier.

Why Frasier Almost Never Happened

While the Frasier reboot has a number of problems cut out for it, the original series almost lingered in production hell. Surprisingly, this was due to star Kelsey Grammer’s reluctance to play the character following several seasons on Cheers.

“I wanted to kill Frasier,” Grammer once explained. “It’s time for him to end. Cheers is over. Let’s do something else. Because I had a deal with Paramount that they said ‘we’re gonna do another show when Cheers is over, with you.’ So I approached the guys from Wings, and that was Angel Casey and Lee David. Angel, you know, died on 9/11. We talked about doing a show about a guy on a motorcycle, ’cause I used to ride a motorcycle, and they thought ‘let’s take something from real life,’ who’s bedridden because of a terrible accident. That was not part of real life… The president of Paramount at the time, John Pike, said ‘this is not funny. You know what? I think a sitcom should be funny, so what do you say we do Frasier?’ And I said ‘well, okay.’”

Though he agreed to shift gears, Grammer had a handful of conditions for reprising his iconic role.

“I did say at the time: no kids, no dogs, no wives,” Grammer explained. “So we got rid of Lilith, not because it wasn’t possible to do that show, but didn’t seem to have the legs that you’d need to get further along. I thought we were kind of a one joke couple. Bebe [Neuwirth] came back and did a couple of shows for us, but that was the right stuff. The dog, I lost on. The kid, I lost on. It’s okay.”