‘Frasier’: Kelsey Grammer Corrects Details Surrounding Reboot

With different stories swirling about a reboot of his famed sitcom Frasier, actor Kelsey Grammer wanted to correct some details.

Grammer, who played Dr. Frasier Crane on his own sitcom as well as Cheers, is going to have that reboot coming on Paramount Plus later this year. But he wanted to fix some details out there, including some comments about Frasier being really rich and wealthy. We get some help in fixing the scene with an article from ScreenRant.

The Frasier star chatted it up with actor Rob Lowe on his Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast. Grammer clarified his comments about Frasier’s existence in the reboot.

‘Frasier’ Star Says Character Will Be ‘Rich’ With Life and Fulfilled

Reports had Crane being really rich, but Grammer says the term “rich” did not mean material wealth. Here are his comments while chatting with Lowe to clear the air.

“I read an article recently where it quoted me but it misunderstood the message,” Grammer says. “I said Frasier will end up being rich beyond his imagination. It’s because of his emotional life that he’ll be rich beyond his imagination. Rich in love, rich in family, rich in experience is what I meant to say.”

His comments were, it seems, taken out of context. This version of Frasier reportedly will have the character in a fulfilling life, which was a struggle in the original run of Frasier on NBC.

Gammer Became Must-See Actor Thanks To Success Of His Sitcom

Grammer definitely became an actor worth watching in the sitcom as Frasier Crane during the 1990s and early 2000s. A Frasier reboot is set to debut on Paramount+ later this year, bringing him to the modern era.

When did he first appear on TV as Dr. Crane? That would be on Cheers in 1984. We first met him when Sam, played by Ted Danson, relapses into alcoholism. But the good doctor would find his seat at the place where everybody knows your name.

His presence definitely was different from those working-class patrons. Because the character was so popular, it led to the spinoff Frasier in 1993. Crane moved home to Seattle and became a radio psychiatrist. Boy, did he have some laughs thanks to his father Martin, played by the late John Mahoney, and his brother Niles, played by David Hyde Pierce.

That show ran for more than 11 seasons. Grammer also let people know that Frasier had seen “success” following his move to Chicago in Frasier‘s 11th season. The high-class lifestyle was baked into the nature of the character from his earliest appearances on Cheers, and his spinoff used it to great effect.