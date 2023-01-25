‘Frasier’ Revival Adds Niles and Daphne’s Son to The Cast

The Frasier revival has added another Crane to the cast. Fresh face Anders Keith will be playing Niles and Daphne’s son, David. Previously, Jack Cutmore-Scott was cast to portray Frasier and Lilith’s son, Freddy. Letterkenny star Jess Salgueiro has also joined the Paramount+ show s a new character, Deadline reports.

Written by Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, this revival boasts none other than Kelsey Grammer as executive producer. Of course, he’s reprising his iconic role – psychiatrist Frasier Crane. In this sequel, viewers will get to see his journey to a new city with fresh obstacles ahead that need conquering, emerging connections waiting in the wings ready to be made and long overdue dreams destined for completion.

According to showrunners, David is an awkward college freshman who loves making peculiar observations. He possesses Niles’ brainpower, Daphne’s beaming smile, and unfamiliarity with social etiquette. His unmerited self-assurance might baffle some people but Frasier takes a shine to his nephew’s keen zest for life.

During the series finale of Frasier, Daphne gave birth to a baby boy and named him David in honor of co-creator David Angell. A special flash-forward scene from an episode earlier that season provided viewers with insight into their future family – they eventually had two daughters on top of little David, making sure he never lacked for siblings.

So far, no other ‘Frasier’ cast members are joining the revival

David Hyde Pierce, who portrayed the beloved character Niles in the original series, chose not to return for its revival. Because of this unexpected absence, Kelsey Grammer revealed that it forced them to take a different storytelling route with Frasier’s revival – one which turned out for the better. “In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do, anyway, which was a Frasier third act,” Grammer told People in November. “It’s an entirely new life for him.”

Salgueiro is tapped to play a new character, Eve. Outgoing and brimming with creative power, whether invited or not, Freddy’s (Cutmore-Scott) roomie Eve jolts life into any situation she inhabits. With a natural talent for connecting with both Frasier and Freddy, Eve serves as an integral link between father and son while they work towards restoring their relationship. British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst will join the production as Alan Cornwall, an old university professor, and friend of Frasier.

Frasier Crane debuted in season 3 of the Cheers episode “Rebound (Part 1).” Crane was the love interest of Diane Chambers. This was part of the Sam and Diane romantic arc. Though Kelsey Grammer was only set to appear for a few episodes, the character proved popular. Soon after, he was promoted to a series regular. Once Cheers ended in 1993, Frasier was immediately spun off into his own show. Frasier ran for 11 seasons, ending in 2004. This means Grammer played the role for 20 consecutive years.