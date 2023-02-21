‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Opens Up About How His Religious Views Guide His Acting Career

With his acting career spanning more than four decades, Frasier star Kelsey Grammer opens up about how his religious views have impacted his time in show business.

While promoting his new film Jesus Revolution, in which he plays Pastor Chuck Smith, Grammer spoke to Fox News about what drew him to the film. “It strikes me, you know, I probably have been preparing for [this role] all my life, honestly,” he declared. “It’s a pretty seamless transition into playing Chuck.”

Grammer then stated that he’s kind of a “Bible guy” and has been reading the Bible his entire life. “I turn to it for prayer, for reflection, for information, and I just always have.”

The film is based on the true story of Pastor Chuck in the ‘70s. Grammer recalls how religion struggled a bit in that era. “I lived throughout that period in the ‘70s,” Grammar explained. He also said that he lived through what Pastor Chuck achieved. “I saw on some of the faces that I met in my life. I didn’t know it was, you know, his footsteps, but I was walking alongside him in many things. When this role came along, it was just… slipping into a nice suit.”

Kelsey Grammer then stated that he hopes that the audiences the messages in Jesus Revolution. “There might be something to it, might be something to this movement that happened then, and maybe it’s worthwhile to think about,” the actor stated. “The way we’re positioned in terms of faith and society. A great society can embrace a great faith, and probably enhance both. That’s what I’d like to see happen.”

Kelsey Grammer Also Describes Himself As Always Being a Bit of a Prude

Meanwhile, Kelsey Grammer opened up about his personal life and how he’s evolved through his own personal experiences. He describes himself as being a bit of a prude.

“People wouldn’t think that about me,” Grammer explained. “I’m also sort of famously… famously a wild man as well, you know, that’s been part of my life.”

However, Kelsea Grammer said he’s basically changed course and has made some changes in his life. He believes focusing on his career has always been to “elevate” the human experience. “I think my understanding of religion is supposed to be the same thing,” he continued.

The actor did point out that it doesn’t mean everyone going to have an easy time with their own personal growth. He went on to paraphrase a passage that he learned as a Christian Scientist. “Do not become a sluggard in the race. Don’t falter. Get back up. Stand up. Keep fighting. Because that’s where your reward is. Your reward is in the doing of it. Do not be weary. That’s it. That’s why I still believe that.”