‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Says He’s Unapologetic When It Comes to His Faith

While promoting his new film Jesus Revolution, Frasier star Kelsey Grammer stated that he refuses to apologize for his religious views.

During a recent interview with USA Today, Kelsey Grammer spoke about how his faith has evolved over the years. He admitted that he has had some hiccups. “I have wrestled with those and worked my way through them: sometimes rejecting faith, sometimes rejecting God even,” Grammer explained. “In a period of being pretty angry about it, like, ‘Where were you?’ That kind of thing.”

Luckily, Grammar said that he has come to terms with those past moments and has found peace in his faith as well as in Jesus. “It’s not cavalier – Jesus made a difference in my life. That’s not anything I’ll apologize for.”

Also speaking about Jesus Revolution, Kelsey Grammer described the film as being really uplifting. “It’s a good movie. My wife and I saw it together. She was just dissolved in tears and said, ‘It’s the best thing you’ve ever done.’”

Grammer, who was raised as a Christian Scientist, remembers the ’60s/‘70s “Jesus Movement,” which is what the film is about. “They were energized an optimistic,” the actor explained about the movement. “And I thought that was a great thing to see.”

In regards to the kind of person he was while growing up, Kelsey Grammer recalled, “I celebrated with my peers the idea that we could love each other and love well, and that it would enhance our lives. I think that’s the most attractive part of this movement still. There’s a religious component of it through Christ, but Christ was the first hippie. “Love your enemies” – I mean, that’s extraordinary stuff.”

Kelsey Grammer Talks About the Strong Connection He Has to the ‘Jesus Revolution’ Story And His Character

Prior to the release of Jesus Revolution, Kelsey Grammer spoke to Fox News Digital about the new film as well as the strong connection he had to the story and his character, Pastor Chuck Smith.

“It strikes me, you know, I probably have been preparing for [this role] all my life, honestly,” Grammer said about the film. “It was a pretty seamless transition into playing Chuck.”

Kelsey Grammar then described himself as “kind of” a Bible guy who has been reading the Bible his entire life. “I turn to it for prayer, for reflection, for information, and I just always have. It’s just always been sort of at my fingertips throughout my life, ever since I was a boy.”

In regards to what he hopes the audience’s take away from the film, Grammer added that there might be something to its story. “Might be something to this movement that happened then, and maybe it’s worthwhile to think about … the way we’re positioned in terms of faith and society,”