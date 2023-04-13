‘Frasier’ Star Reveals Whether He’ll Return for Upcoming Reboot

Actor Anthony LaPaglia played Simon, Daphne’s drunken brother, on Frasier and he’s willing to join the rebooted sitcom. LaPaglia, who is from Australia, won an Emmy for his work on the show.

“I would do it in a heartbeat,” LaPaglia, 64, told Fox News. “But I’m pretty sure that I’m not in the architecture of the new [series]. I think the new one will be slightly different. John Mahoney is not there, and I don’t think David Hyde Pierce is in it either. I don’t know what form (it) is taking, but I’m perfectly happy with what I did. It was great fun at the time. And sometimes revisiting things could spoil that memory. I hope it does well. I certainly want to know how it all unfolds.”

‘Frasier’ Reboot Will Be Missing Johh Mahoney, David Hyde Pierce

Mahoney, who starred as patriarch Martin Crane, passed away in 2018 at age 77. In November 2022, Grammer told People magazine that Hyde Pierce, who played Dr. Niles Crane, bowed out of the Frasier boot.

“David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Kelsey Grammer, 68, told the outlet at the time about his on-screen brother, 64. Grammer emphasized that the reboot would focus on “new friendships” and would explain the absence of some of the original characters, including Mahoney.

LaPaglia Indicates That He Sees His Old Castmates ‘Once In A Blue Moon’

In March 2023, it was announced that Bebe Neuwirth would reprise her role as Lilith in a guest-starring role. LaPaglia said he runs into his former castmates “once in a blue moon.”

“I think most actors might say the same thing,” he explained. “When you’re working on something, you develop these genuine relationships with people. But then when the project is over, you go off to work on something else. There are some actors that I’m still friends with, even if I speak to them twice a year. But that’s just the nature of the business, the nature of the beast. You find yourself away on location for a good part of the year. So maintaining friendships can be difficult… It’s not a normal life.”

Still, the star said he has fond memories from his time on the Frasier set. He described having a close bond with “the great” Mahoney.

“He had a set of headshots that he would give out to fans, and I would go in there and write some really insulting stuff on his headshots,” LaPaglia said, chuckling. “And then he would find my headshot and write some really insulting stuff on mine!”