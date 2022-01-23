‘Friday Night Lights’ Star Garrett Hedlund Arrested for Public Intoxication

Recently, TMZ reported that “Friday Night Lights” star Garrett Hedlund is in custody after being arrested for public intoxication. Apparently, this is the latest in a series of problems he is currently facing.

Authorities arrested Hedlund on Saturday night in Franklin County, Tennessee. Although bail has been set for $2,100 for his misdemeanor, it has not yet been posted.

The “Friday Night Lights” star has had a lot going on recently. He broke up with Emma Roberts a few weeks ago. 37-year-old Hedlund began dating 30-year-old Roberts in March 2019. She shared the baby’s first photo and his name in January 2021. “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund,” she wrote.

Garrett Hedlund had several other legal issues as well. He’s being sued for allegedly driving drunk back in January 2020. He passed out and slammed into a Nissan carrying a woman and her 3 children. That same night, authorities arrested him for a DUI. However, he pled no contest to a DUI charge the next month. Hedlund was placed on 3 years probation.

Because one of the conditions of probation is that no laws can be broken, Hedlund is likely in for more trouble.

‘Friday Night Lights’ Star Garrett Hedlund Were Trying Their Best to Co-Parent

After the couple split, many sources revealed to People that had a rocky relationship for many months prior.

“It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” a source claims.

The pair’s breakup came after they celebrated their son’s first birthday last month with a rodeo-themed party. A source even revealed that Garrett Hedlund had really stepped up to support Roberts after she gave birth to their son during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they’re really, really trying their best to figure things out. Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth. He made sure that their house was stocked with things that Emma liked and needed so she felt comfortable. She’s just starting to get back into a more ‘normal’ routine.”

Garrett Hedlund Releases New Single After Split with Emma Roberts

On January 18th, Garrett Hedlund joined Instagram to showcase his new music. He shared a black-and-white photo of himself playing a guitar. His caption reads:

“Guess who finally joined Instagram! Been cookin’ somethin’ up in the studio for the past couple of months, and now I finally get to share it with the world: my first single as a solo artist, “The Road,” comes out this Friday, 01/21! Got a lot more stuff coming out soon, and I can’t wait to share it all with you. Until then, help me out and show “The Road” some love by pre-saving it!”