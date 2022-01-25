‘Friday Night Lights’ Star Garrett Hedlund Reportedly Tried Jumping From Moving Car Before Arrest

Garrett Hedlund has gotten himself into a lot of trouble lately.

A recent report said the Friday Night Lights star got arrested for public intoxication over the weekend. In fact, it led to an arrest, but he ran from the problem instead of turning himself in.

Authorities believe he’s a danger to himself and other people around him. According to TMZ, legal documents said that the actor tried to jump out of a moving car before the arrest took place. A man reports that Garrett Hedlund attacked him, but he didn’t want to press any charges.

Last Saturday night, Garrett was arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee and eventually released from custody on a $2,100 bond.

The Story on the Arrest

Officials said they got a disturbing call around 10:30 p.m. that night. Furthermore, a man reported Garrett to be very disruptive by banging on the door of a building.

Upon finding him, cops said he had a strong alcohol stench, bad speech, and he didn’t follow any of their requests. Garrett Hedlund told them why he banged on the door this late at night.

“He was trying to get stuff back that he left inside the building,” according to TMZ. “The investigation led them to believe Garrett was definitely intoxicated.”

The document said that he had caused unreasonable annoyance to folks around the area.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only bad experience for Garrett Hedlund. He recently broke up with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Roberts, and is being sued for a car crash he supposedly caused before January 2020.

Garrett is still on probation for his DUI charge, but this new incident may cause it to extend. Let’s hope he can clean up these mistakes before anything else happens in the future.

At this time, no further updates are available. Check back soon for more information on this incident.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Split Up

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts decided to split up after almost three years.

The former couple is trying their best to co-parent their son, Rhodes Roberts. According to People, Emma Roberts revealed the many changes she experienced as a single mom.

“I’m operating in the world on my own and I’m just kind of thinking about what’s right for me,” she said. “And when you have a kid, it’s like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What’s the world going to look like? For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing.”