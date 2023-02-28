‘Friends’ Co-Stars Reunite For Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

On Monday (February 27th), Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow reunited for Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the big event, Cox stated that having her Friends co-stars at the event felt great. “They’re such wonderful friends of mine and they’re family to me,” Courteney declared. “So it felt really comfortable… they’re my sisters.”

During their speech, Aniston and Kudrow praised for longtime pal and former Friends co-star. “We’re very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters,” Aniston stated. “And that’s happened since we’ve known you for a very long time.”

Kudrow went on to joke about how long they’ve all known each other. “It’s been that way since we met almost 30 years ago. No, not 30 years ago. That’s a typo.”

Aniston continued to say that to be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. “She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you.”

Kudrow went on to add that she and Aniston are deeply proud to know Cox. “You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and what’s most important, a truly good and decent human being. And thank you for enriching our lives personally.”

Along with Aniston and Kudrow, Courteney Cox shared her appreciation for Laura Dern, who was also at the event. “I love you all so much and it’s so nice of you that you came out and showed up for me in public the way you do so often in private,” she stated.

Courteney Cox Previously Hung Out With Her ‘Friends’ Co-Stars for the Show’s Reunion Special

In May 2021, Courtney Cox reunited with all of her Friends co-stars Aniston, Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer for the show’s reunion special on HBO Max.

At the time, Kudrow told the New York Post that the special was completed unscripted. “It’s us seeing each other and they rebuilt the sets on [the show’s original Warner Bros soundstage] Stage 24. It’s done really well, too. But it’s us, and also just cutting around — there are clips and things.”

Kudrow also stated that the special included every form of emotion. “It was a lot of laughing and then real blubbering — which, I don’t know if that will be in there, but the puffy eyes are in there, so that’s good. It was an emotionally exhausting and great few days.”

Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.