Is ‘Full House’ Alum Candace Cameron Bure Saying Goodbye to Hallmark?

It looks like the queen of Hallmark—Candace Cameron Bure—is giving up her throne for a new TV project.

According to a press release on April 19th, the Full House alum has inked a deal with GAC Media. The company, which former Hallmark president Bill Abbott owns, creates wholesome, faith-based programming that aligns with Cameron’s lifestyle.

“Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars,” Abbott said in the statement. “She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today. And I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming. I am truly honored that she has chosen to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels.”

Candace Cameron Bure won’t just be a screen-side diva, however. The 46-year-old will take a “prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole.”

So behind the scenes, Bure will develop and produced films and series for GAC Living and GAC family. And the starlet’s Candy Rock Entertainment will also work with the company to produce the upcoming “original content for channels.”

According to the release, Candy Rock will also, “create year-round seasonal celebration content for the networks. And [it will] play a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.”

Candace Cameron Bure is ‘Very Excited’ to Start Developing ‘Heartwarming’ Content

And Candace Cameron Bure is happy to be branching away from Hallmark and into a space that better focuses on Christianity.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” she said on Tuesday. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly. We share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

The actress is one of a handful of Hallmark stars that have made the jump to GAC. Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, and Jen Lilley are among those who will now be staples with Abbott’s company.

“Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!” Bure added.

The star had been the face of Hallmark for 12 years before moving to GAC. During her time, she was famous for making new annual Christmas movies. In total, she made 10 festive flicks, with her last airing this past December. She was also the lead in all 15 of the channel’s Aurora Teagarden Mystery movies, which first debuted in 2015.