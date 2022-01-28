‘Full House’ Co-Stars Bob Saget and John Stamos Didn’t Always Get Along

Full House co-stars Bob Saget and John Stamos were best friends until the very end. But that doesn’t mean they always got along.

That’s right, Outsiders. There was a time when Bob Saget and John Stamos didn’t quite see eye to eye. They played best friends and brothers-in-law Danny Tanner and Uncle Jesse on Full House and went on to become best friends in real life as well. But things weren’t so fond in the very beginning.

The 58-year-old Stamos opened up about the many stages in their friendship in a recent interview with the New York Times. Stamos says that the styles of the two men could not have been more different.

“He was a comic,” Stamos explained. “If there was even one person on the set, he had to make them laugh.”

Saget would seemingly make jokes 24-7. It got to the point that Stamos considered him to be “distracting.”

“He’s like [punching the air as if for each joke], ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.’ I’d go, ‘Bob.’ He couldn’t stop it. I think, if I may say, that it could have been a detriment sometimes to him.”

But in the end, the two men always found a common ground, even if it took everything in them to adjust how they like to do things.

“I think we met in the middle. But we both went in kicking and screaming, not wanting to bend what we do.”

Saget, of course, passed away just recently at the age of 65. At his funeral, his ex-wife Sherri Kramer told Stamos that in the very beginning, Saget didn’t like him.

“He loved you so much. He loved you so much. But in the beginning, he hated you. He would come home and he was so jealous of you. He would just complain about you so much.”

A Touching Eulogy from One ‘Full House’ Star to Another

Meanwhile, John Stamos had the eulogy he shared at Saget’s funeral published in the Los Angeles Times. One of the most touching parts of the entire thing was how Saget was there for him in the times he needed it the most.

“When things came crashing down, the last person on Earth I ever imagined would be my rock became just that. When I lost my parents, Bob was there for me like no other. He told dirty jokes and talked about himself as he hosted my dad’s funeral. He was there through divorces, deaths, despair, and dark days. He was there through love, marriage, a child, and bright times. He was my lifeline.”

Stamos offered up another example of how Saget would tell a joke at the most inopportune times.

“He loved hard and deep. (Cue Bob to make a joke out of ‘hard and deep.’) He would do that during tragedies and honestly, it would piss me off sometimes,” Stamos admitted. “That’s how he got through the darkness, and sadly he had a lot of it in his life. Now that I’m dealing with him dying, I sort of get it.”