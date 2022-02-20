‘Full House’: Here’s Every Time the Olsen Twins Appear Together

Being an actor is hard work, especially for young children. Because of this, it’s not unusual for films and shows starring babies or toddlers to cast identical twins. That way, if one child isn’t up for filming at a given time, the other one can step in. This was the case in the hit sitcom, Full House, which followed the unconventional Tanner family as they navigated the trials and triumphs of daily life. The youngest member of the family, Michelle Tanner, was played by both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Though the main reason for casting both children was the ease of filming, it also allowed the show’s creators to write some very memorable scenes. Over the span of Full House‘s 8-season run, the Olsen twins appeared on screen together only four times. Each one, however, created a classic Full House moment.

‘Full House’ Moments Featuring Both Olsen Twins

The first double Michelle scene occurs in the Season 1 episode “The Seven-Month Itch Part 1” and features infant Olsen twins. Jesse Katsopolis (Uncle Jesse), played by John Stamos, experiences a nightmare. In it, there are two demanding babies in his life rather than one.

The Olsen twins’ second appearance doesn’t take place until Season 4. In the season premiere, “Greek Week”, Jesse’s extended family visits the Tanner house from Greece. With them, is Melina Katsopolis, Michelle’s distant cousin. Melina, played by Mary-Kate Olsen, looks exactly like Michelle Tanner, played by Ashley Olsen. The only difference is that Melina is brunette and speaks Greek. This is the only instance in which the Olsen twins play different characters on Full House.

In the Season 5 episode, “The Devil Made Me Do It”, the Olsen twins play “good Michelle” and “bad Michelle”. Michelle, now 5 years old, sneaks into her uncle’s studio to play with his guitars, at which point her conscience appears in the form of good and bad Michelle to influence her decisions throughout the episode.

The Olsen twins’ final appearance occurs in the final season of Full House. In the episode “Michelle Rides Again Part 2”, Michelle suffers amnesia after a horse-riding accident. Mary-Kate Olsen plays the real Michelle and Ashley Olsen plays Michelle’s memory as the two work together to regain the real Michelle’s memory.

Olsen Twins Honor Bob Saget Following His Death

Though the Olsen twins didn’t appear in the Full House spin-off, Fuller House, they remain close to their on-screen family members to this day. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen rarely make public statements nowadays. Upon learning of the death of their on-screen father, Bob Saget, however, the twins broke their silence.

Following the sudden loss of Bob Saget, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen released this statement. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife, and family and are sending our condolences.”