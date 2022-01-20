‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Wishes Son Happy Birthday in Sweet Post: ‘You Light Up My Life’

It may not be the Christmas season any longer, but that doesn’t mean that the star of all of those Hallmark Channel movies, Candace Cameron Bure, will depart from the news. Yes, the former star of “Fuller House” took to her personal Instagram this week to spotlight her son, Maksim. He turned 20 years old and she could not be prouder of her son.

For the caption, she wrote, “Happy 20th birthday to my baby @maksim.bure . You light up my life Have I told you how much I love your heart? I do. #goldenbirthday.”

Fans loved the sweet note via Cameron Bure. One fan wrote in the comments, “Happy Birthday to your Maksim! These are the fun birthday ages.”

Another fan wrote, “Happy Birthday! Today is my son’s birthday too!”

Candace Cameron Bure And Hallmark

Candace Cameron Bure has become a star on the Hallmark Channel in her adult life. The network fits with her vision and preferences with where she wants to go and who she wants to work for in the industry. She told the Washington Post, “Oh, I absolutely love it. I’ve had a long-standing relationship with Hallmark Channel for 12 years. Being intentional with my career and my choices, their branding has always lined up with what I want to represent and with the type of programming that I do, which is all family-friendly entertainment. And so I love that.”

She continued, “I have fans who are 6 years old who recognize me as D.J. Tanner, whether it’s from the original show or the new show on Netflix. And then I have 60-year-old fans that love me on Hallmark Channel. I couldn’t be more thrilled. I love being associated with Christmas — it’s my favorite holiday of the year.”

She gets to find new fans with these movies and reconnect with folks from those “Full House” years. It works for Candace Cameron Bure.

Reconnecting with Old Friends

The passing of comedy legend Bob Saget hit Hollywood and fans hard. It especially hit the cast of “Full House” hard. The cast was close and they all meant a lot to each other. Still, Cameron Bure found some light via reconnecting with her old Uncle Joey on the show played by Dave Coulier.

Cameron Bure attached a sweet photo of the two of them together.

She wrote for the caption, “This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends. Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced. @dcoulier and @melissacoulier , I you. I think that’s all you’ll hear from me again. I love you. Don’t be annoyed. I had this sweatshirt made. Thanks @erinnoella for the design and help. I think it sums everything up just right. Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget. @eattravelrock , I have one for you and your family.”

You can watch “Fuller House” on Netflix.