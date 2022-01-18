‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Announces Engagement to Mescal Wasilewski

Some great news from former Full House star Jodie Sweetin. The actress that brought Stephanie Tanner to life is now engaged!

Sweetin announced the engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Mescal Wasilewski. The couple has been together for four years and is now ready to take the next step. Earlier today, the 39-year-old actress made the announcement. “I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us,” she said on Instagram.

The two took a selfie to celebrate. Sweetin is all smiles. So, it looks like the actress will celebrate her 40th year in the world with an extra special celebration. “I think I’m really gonna like turning 40,” the actress said in her post. And, she should as she prepares to be married.

The actress also included a Maya Angelou poem in her caption. “In all the world there is/No heart for me like yours. In all the world there is/No love for you like mine.”

Over the years, Sweetin has been married three times. Her first husband was Shaun Holguin. The two were married from 2002 to 2006. Then she married Cody Herpin in 2007. After just three years, the two split up. Their daughter, Zoie is 13.

Finally, Sweetin was married to Morty Coyle from 2012 to 2016. While the two have an 11-year-old daughter, Beatrix, together, it wasn’t meant to be. Over the course of the last four years, Sweetin and Wasilewski have been dating. So, the two are looking forward to a new chapter in their lives. Full House fans are going to be so glad to see her in a good mood.

‘Full House’ Star Took Things Slow

When it comes to their relationship, Jodie and Mescal took things easy. When they first started dating, it was a long-distance situation. So, there wasn’t a lot of hot and heavy action early on. Instead, they got to know one another and made things happen. Eventually, Wasilewski moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles to be with Sweetin.

“My boyfriend and I have been together for four years now,” Sweetin said in an interview back in November 2021. “And he really did an amazing job with it all. “At first, he and I had a long-distance relationship. He was in Brooklyn, and I was here in [Los Angeles] for three and a half years, and it was slow and nice.”

This is great news. There hasn’t been a lot of good Full House-related news since the passing of Bob Saget earlier in the month. After the news of his death had been announced, Sweetin posted a passionate message and tribute to her former TV father. It looks like things are looking up as she gets ready to marry her best friend.