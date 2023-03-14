‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Brings Son Billy On Stage During Beach Boys Show

Full House star John Stamos is sharing his love of music with his four-year-old son Billy. The actor is currently on tour with the Beach Boys, and during a recent stop, he brought Billy on stage for a sweet collaboration.

Stamos posted a photo of the sweet moment on Instagram. It shows Billy strumming a guitar named “Saget,” after the late Bob Saget. As he smiles at the crowd, Stamos holds him close and sings into the microphone.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“Mi Corazon,” he captioned. The words are Spanish for “my heart.”

John Stamos started playing with the Beach Boys in the mid-1980s. He had a humorous run-in with the band while they were looking to replace Dennis Wilson, their drummer who tragically passed away in 1983, and he’s been a part of the group ever since.

John Stamos’ Story of Joining the Beach Boys is Straight out of a Classic TV Script

During an interview with Kelly Clarkson, Stamos shared that the meeting happened when he was starring in General Hospital as Blackie Parrish. While attending a Beach Boys concert, a group of fan girls noticed him and began chasing him. So he ran backstage for cover.

“The show was over,” he told Clarkson in 2021. “They were still going to do the encore. And these cheerleaders chased me [backstage] and [band co-founder] Mike Love turns to my friend and says, ‘Who’s that?’ And he says, ‘That’s John Stamos. He’s on General Hospital and always has girls chasing him.’ And Mike Love, without missing a beat, says, ‘Get him onstage.'”

Stamos happily walked on stage and played Barbara Ann. The impromptu audition created a lasting friendship and partnership between the band and the actor. Not only has he been a frequent stand-in singer, drummer, and guitarist, but he’s been one of the Beach Boys’ biggest promoters.

John Stamos’ Full House character, Jesse Katsopolis, was notably a huge fan of the band, and the series featured them in several episodes. Some say that those appearances helped the band gain popularity with a new generation of fans after being in the industry for more than two decades.

“When someone comes up to me and says, ‘I got turned on to the Beach Boys because of you and Full House,’ that makes me so happy,” he told Today in December.

His favorite filming memory? The Season 2 installment that saw the Tanners joining the band onstage after winning a radio contest.

Stamos added, “Talk about goosebumps.”