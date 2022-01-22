‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Reveals Touching Eulogy He Delivered at Bob Saget’s Memorial

John Stamos delivered the perfect eulogy at the funeral of his Full House co-star, Bob Saget. You might want to get your tissues ready.

You may recall John Stamos and Bob Saget played best friends Jesse Katsopolis and Danny Tanner, respectively, on Full House. That show ran from 1987 until 1995. The two also reprised their roles in Fuller House, Netflix’s reboot of the series. They remained best friends ever since.

The world came crashing down for Stamos and the Full House family, though. On January 9, Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room. He was 65 years old. Stamos, 58, gave a touching speech at his funeral last Friday. He even published the tribute to Saget in the Los Angeles Times.

“I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing,” Stamos said. “Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard they weep. And just when they catch their breath, he grabs his guitar and slays them with one of his musical closers. There’s an encore, and another, and another. Everyone here wants an encore with Bob.”

Stamos also talked about how “alive” Sagot looked prior to his death.

“When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later,” Stamos said. “But I guess that’s right. We should all want to ‘die alive.’ We don’t want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten and discarded.”

‘Full House’ Star Has a New Guardian Angel

It wouldn’t have been an authentic Bob Saget funeral without a couple of jokes, right? As heartfelt as Stamos’s speech was, he couldn’t sign off without telling a couple of jokes that would make Bob smile down from above.

“Personally, I hope to die after a beautiful night of love-making with my wife, but I’m glad Bob didn’t go that way,” Stamos admitted. “As I said, I rather he dies after doing what he did best. (Sorry, Kelly). That’s the kind of joke Bob loved.”

Just like anyone dealing with intense grief, losing Bob Saget has not been easy for Stamos. But he is quickly learning how to carry on.

“I’ve spent days refusing to let him go. But now I’m starting to realize I don’t have to. I don’t have to say goodbye because he’s never leaving my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me.”

“Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you. You will always be my best friend. You are my new guardian angel — a guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever.”