‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin Reportedly Has $1 Million of Jewelry Stolen From LA Home

Earlier this month, Full House star Lori Loughlin reportedly had $1 million worth of jewelry stolen from her home in Los Angeles. The incident, which occurred on January 3rd, happened less than a year after the actress was released from jail for her role in the high-profile college admissions scandal.

The New York Post reports that the Full House actress and her husband, Mossimo Ginnulli were robbed during a break-in at their home. Surveillance cameras reportedly captured the burglars breaking into the residence through a bedroom window. The intruders were dressed in black and their faces were covered by masks. The break-in and robbery were also discovered by a housekeeper. Neither Loughlin nor Giannull was at the residence at the time.

The media outlet also revealed that Los Angeles authorities believe that the intruders were from a gang of South American criminals who are hitting up locations around the U.S. They then escape the U.S. before law enforcement can catch them.

Lori Loughlin Mourns to Loss of Her Fellow Co-Star Bob Saget

In a statement to Page Six, Lori Loughlin revealed that she was devastated by the loss of her fellow Full House co-star Bob Saget. The actor and comedian reportedly passed away at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida last weekend.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am, ” the Full House star shared. “Bob was more than my friend, he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you Bobby.”

Saget reportedly previously spoke about the legal issues that his Full House star was involved in. “You know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on. And so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that, decision and [ask yourself] is this something that causes me not to love a person and I love her. She’s a sweetheart.”

Loughlin was part of the Full House cast who attended Bob Saget’s funeral on Friday (January 14th). Other cast members present were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodi Sweetin, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier. Both Stamo and Coulier were pallbearers.

Saget’s death impacted Stamos deeply. He wrote on Twitter, “I am broken [and] I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. [And] I will never ever have another friend like him.”

On the morning of the Full House star’s funeral, Stamos wrote, “Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And wisdom to know the difference.”