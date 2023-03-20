Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier Remember Cast’s Instant ‘Chemistry’ in Heartfelt Interview

Chemistry on a TV show is an important thing to have and Full House stars Dave Coulier and Candace Cameron Bure say it was there. Both of them talked about their forming a real-life family bond that has been created off the show’s set.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“We text each other a lot and stay connected, but I think it was Bob’s (Saget) memorial,” Coulier said of the last time the whole group was together. “For all of us together.” Coulier and Bure talked with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith at ’90s Con on Saturday.

Candace Cameron Bure Finds A Way To Stay Connected With ‘Full House’ Family

Bure said, “But Dave doesn’t live in California anymore. So, we all see each other more often than we get to see Dave. But we were all together at Jodie’s wedding. And Andrea (Barber) and I, we just kinda hang out all the time. I was with John (Stamos) and Lori (Loughlin), just last month. We had a dinner with Kelly (Rizzo).”

Coulier notes that the group’s chemistry was there from Day One on the show’s set. “I think you either just have that chemistry or you don’t, and we had that from Day One,” Coulier said. “We just all bonded.”

He continued, “I knew Bob from the stand-up days, so we were already friends. I met Bob when I was 18 years old at a club in Detroit. John and I became instant buddies. And the kids…”

Bure interjects, “And you guys were amazing grown adults that were very welcoming to embrace us as kids and hang out. Dave took me to the circus when I was 12. He took me to my first hockey game. And this iss all off the set. So, they were just like real uncles, real dads, real friends. And that just built over time.”

Cameron Bure Says They Don’t Take Family That They Have Created Lightly

Bure noted that the family they have created is one they don’t take lightly. And as a family, they have their fights. But at the end of the day, nothing gets in between the Full House cast, ET Online reports.

“When we say we’re family, we mean it. I mean, we’re family to the core,” Bure said. “We’re each other’s ride or dies. Nothing gets in between all of us.” Coulier adds, “And we bicker, and we say stuff to each other, just like family.” Bure assured, though, that “The love’s always there.”