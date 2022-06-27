Gabby Petito’s Mom Posts Cryptic Message After Brian Laundrie’s Notebook ‘Confession’ Emerges

Gabby Petito’s mother recently shared a cryptic post days after Brian Laundrie’s confession notebook went public. According to Petito’s mother via The Sun, she’s “fed up” with all the media buzz Laundrie is getting.

She took to social media and posted an image that read, “Narcissists rewrite history to escape accountability. You are not crazy.”

In the post, Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt used the hashtags narcissist, selfish cowards, and justice for Gabby. The post marks Schmidt’s first time speaking publicly since the notebook came forward. His notebook contained his final words before he committed suicide last fall.

The Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino released the notebook. He received it from the FBI after federal agents recovered it from a Florida swamp on October 20, 2021.

Laundrie admitted to “ending” Petito’s life in the notebook. He described it as “merciful murder.” In the journal, he also revealed that the 22-year-old was dealing with an injury and would “wake in pain.”

He wrote that he “ended her life, mercifully” because that was “what she wanted.”

He added, “She would wake in pain, start her whole painful cycle again, while furious that I was the one waking her,” he wrote. “I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injuries, only that she was in extreme pain. I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock.”

He continued, “From the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”

On the last page, Laundrie wrote, “I have killed myself by this creek in the hopes that animals may tear me apart. That it may make some of her family happy.”

Journal surfaces that gives insight into Gabby Petito’s final moments

The last words on the page said, “Please pick up all of my things. Gabby hated people who litter.”

Petito disappeared in August of 2021 while traveling cross-country with Laundrie. On September 1, Laundrie returned to his family’s home in Florida. He came back with the van the couple was living in, but no one could find Petito.

Shortly after showing up, he retained a lawyer and refused to speak to anyone. He later disappeared while Petito’s family searched desperately to find her.

Reports later surfaced that a few weeks before Laundrie returned to Florida, a witness called the police in Moab, Utah. The witness saw Petito and Laundrie in a fight.

Three weeks after Laundrie returned to Florida, authorities found him dead in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Later, authorities ruled Petito’s cause of death as “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation.”

In March, Petito’s parents filed a lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents. They claimed his parents knew he killed their daughter but refused to reveal her whereabouts.