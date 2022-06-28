Gabby Petito’s Parents May Have ‘Strong Case’ Amid New Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Mom

Following the recent “burn after reading” claim about Brian Laundrie’s mother Roberta, Gabby Petito’s family reportedly may have a strong case against the Laundries.

The Sun reports Brian Laundrie’s shocking admission in his notebook about killing Gabby Petito was made public in court last week. The lawyer for Petito’s family, Pat Reilly, issued a statement condemning the notebook’s release by Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino.

“I find it ironic that Mr. Bertolino says he was, in full, transparency, releasing this,” Reilly declared. “Well, someone should ask him why he doesn’t release the entire notebook. But more importantly, ask him why he doesn’t release Roberta Laundrie’s letter to her son.”

Reilly also claims there is a copy of a letter that reveals some “extreme details” about Gabby Petito’s death. Neama Rahmani, a former assistant U.S. Attorney and current president of West Coast Trial Lawyers spoke to the media outlet that the “burn after reading” letter. She said it is important because it shows the Laundrie’s family alleged knowledge of Petito’s murder.

Rahmani explained, “All statements they’ve made have gone through their lawyer. This letter helps the Petitos show what the Laundries knew and when they knew, and as they were putting statements out about looking for Gabby when they allegedly knew she was already dead.”

Rahmani noted that if the letter show’s that the Laundries knew about Gabby Petito’s murder, that’s a very strong case. However, Reilly says the letter found in the Laundrie’s home is undated.

Rahami added that she suspects more will come about the Laundries’ actions. “We’ll get a lot of more information about when they knew Gabby was dead and what their son Brian told them.”

Gabby Petito’s Family Sues the Laundries For More Than $30,000 in Damages

Meanwhile, Gabby Petito’s family is now suing the Laundries for more than $30,000 in damages. The Petitos claim that the Laundries knew about Gabby’s death. However, the police are not investigating the Laundries. Brian’s parents further insist they have fully been cooperating with authorities.

The lawsuit claims that Brian Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, assisted Brian in hiding Gabby Petito’s murder. They were also allegedly going to help him flee the country. The Laundries have denied these claims and say that their son’s actions were shocking, atrocious, and utterly intolerable.

The Petitos also say that instead of helping to search for Gabby, the Laundries ignored her family and went camping with Brian. “Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances,” the filing reads. “Which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

Gabby Petito was murdered by Laundrie last summer and her body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park. Her cause of death is strangulation.