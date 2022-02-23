‘General Hospital’ Star Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death ‘Deferred, Pending Additional Investigation’

Following the recent death of actress Lindsey Pearlman, an autopsy on her body has come back as “deferred, pending additional investigation” according to the coroner’s report. But Los Angeles police found the General Hospital actress’s body on Friday in a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park.

An accomplished actress, Pearlman appears in a number of TV series including General Hospital, Empire, and Chicago Justice. She [was last seen] on Feb. 13 in the Los Angeles area, according to friends and family. For instance, police asked for the public’s help in finding Pearlman before finding her body on Friday morning.

“She [was examined] by a physician and a cause of death was deferred,” said Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. “Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death [has not been determined] and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

But it may take several weeks for any additional results to come back. Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death as well as the exact time are still pending. Until officials can confirm this information, the police investigation will remain open.

Lindsey Pearlman’s friends and family share their condolences

Lindsey Pearlman’s cousin, Savannah Pearlman tweeted, “Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to (the Santé D’Or Foundation, an animal rescue and adoption center) in her honor.”

Also, General Hospital executive producer, Frank Valentini took to Twitter to share his sympathies.

“Lindsey Pearlman was terrific on @GeneralHospital and we are saddened to hear of this tragedy,” he tweeted. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends.”

A Chicago native, Pearlman graduated from The Second City Conservatory. She began her career acting in Chicago community theater before relocating to Los Angeles.

According to Pearlman’s website, her Chicago theater appearances include The Mousetrap and Never the Bridesmaid for which she received the Joseph Jefferson Award for Actress in a Principal Role.

Following the LAPD asking for the public’s help in locating Pearlman, they found her body. Their announcement reads:

“Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be [determined] by the coroner.”

The intersection of Franklin and North Sierra Bonita Avenue is near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking spot.

Pearlman’s cousin, Savannah posted on Twitter confirming the tragic news of Lindsey’s passing. She wrote, “UPDATE: I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance.”

The 43-year-old actress’ husband, Vance Smith posted to Instagram saying, “The police found Lindsey. She [is] gone. I [am] broken.”