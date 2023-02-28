General Lee Reportedly Used on ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Set Totaled in Missouri Crash

A Dodge Charger known as the General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard TV series was in a one-car accident. It all took place on Sunday afternoon in Taney County, Missouri. Two people were hurt. The Taney County Ambulance District took them to a local hospital.



Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The information about the accident comes from a Facebook post from the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, It was a single-vehicle accident.

Police Chief Indicates Driver Of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Car General Lee Was Going Too Fast

Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt told the Springfield News-Leader that the driver of the General Lee was traveling too fast for road conditions. The driver lost control of the vehicle and found themselves in a ditch, WKRN reports. All of this is according to an investigation.

According to a Facebook post from the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the car was a General Lee, the iconic Dodge Charger used in the television show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt told the Springfield News-Leader that, based on an investigation, the driver of the General Lee was believed to have been traveling too fast for conditions, lost control of the vehicle, and found themselves in the ditch. No citations have been issued as of Monday.

On The Dukes of Hazzard TV show, they had about 309 cars built. Just a few General Lees survived filming, according to the News-Leader. Warner Bros. sold 17 to private owners in 1991.

Actor John Schneider Had A General Lee Car Himself At One Time

Meanwhile, a General Lee did belong to actor John Schneider, who played Bo Duke in the TV series. Schneider put a photo up on Facebook of his car as a tree landed on top of it. He lost his General Lee in Hurricane Ida in 2021.

Additionally, Warner Bros. stopped producing the toy cars in 2015. Firstly, it was amid rising calls for the removal of Confederate symbols across the United States, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Secondly, the car’s name comes from Civil War General Robert E. Lee.

Finally, it’s unclear how many genuine car vehicles remain. It also remains unclear about the damages to the car involved in Sunday’s crash.