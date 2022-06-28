‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel 2023 Release Date Announced

ET confirmed on Tuesday that the new Ghostbusters sequel has an official release date. Columbia Pictures marked Wednesday, December 20, 2023, as the premiere date for the hopeful blockbuster. Ghostbusters fans have received plenty of good news concerning the franchise as of late. Recently, a Ghostbusters series with a twist was announced at Netflix.

The latest installment of the mega-hit franchise released in November of 2021 to tremendous success. Ghostbusters: Afterlife grossed over $200 million worldwide against a $75 million budget. The four films in the franchise thus far have grossed over $1 billion.

However, let’s examine where it started. The first film, Ghostbusters, debuted in 1984 to instant success. The movie is often regarded as a classic ’80s comedy film. That film stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, alongside Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, William Atherton, and Ernie Hudson. The movie became a cultural phenomenon.

Firstly, its theme song by Ray Parker, Jr. climbed to the top of the charts. Secondly, it was the number one film in theaters for seven weeks and was the highest-grossing comedy film ever at the time. In 2015, Congress selected the film for preservation by the National Film Registry, an extremely high honor. The 1984 film launched a multimedia franchise that continues today.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel: What’s it About?

In the latest edition of the series, Ernie Hudson returns in his role as Winston Zeddemore. He’s not the only original cast member reprising a role. Additionally, Annie Potts, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver also star in the newest addition. As ET explains, “This go-around, it’s kiddos donning the Proton Packs, as the grandchildren of the late Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis) move into the “creepy old farmhouse” he left them in the small town of Summerville.”

Once the kids discover their grandfather’s past as a Ghostbuster, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) bring the dead back from the past. Now they, in a passing of the torch, must don the classic ghostbusting gear and head up the iconic film franchise. In the latest installment, Paul Rudd stars as a teacher and believer in ghosts. Carrie Coon plays the single mother of the children.

However, the newest sequel in the Ghostbusters franchise takes place in New York City. New York creates a much different setting than the small town of Summerville. Variety confirmed that the next film will return to the iconic firehouse setting from the original films.

Lastly, Sony Pictures Animation announced a separate Ghostbusters project in the works: an animated film. This project would be directed by Chris Prynoski and Jennifer Kluska. With all the new developments in the Ghostbusters universe, it’s clear that it’s a great time to be a Ghostbusters fan!