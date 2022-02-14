‘Ghostbusters’ Star Dan Aykroyd Reflects on Losing Friend Ivan Reitman

On Monday (February 14th), Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd took to his Twitter account to reflect on losing the franchise’s director and friend Ivan Reitman.

In his tweet, the Ghostbusters castmate declares, “Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason, and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion, and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me. Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call?”

Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me. Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call? — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) February 14, 2022

Along with Aykroyd, fellow Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson recently spoke out about Reitman, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 75. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deep condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP.”

Ivan Reitman Teamed Up With His Son Jason For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Reitman previously teamed up with his son Jason for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Aykroyd recently discussed why he decided to return to the Ghostbusters franchise for the latest installment, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He stated on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “[Director] Jason Reitman wrote a great script, so full of heart. Going right back to the first two movies and it’s DNA. We just read it and thought, ‘This is the right time and this is the right way to do it.”

Bill Murray, who also stars in the franchise, also said, “Jason is the son of the original director, Ivan Reitman. He had his own take on — because he grew up as a child of the Ghostbusters, sort of in a way. He had something he thought would work as a good story and we all agreed that he got it.”

Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson did return for the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot that was directed by Paul Feig. But not in the same way as their original Ghostbusters personas. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the original team returned to battle some ghosts with the granddaughter of the late team member, Egon. Harold Ramis, who played Egon in the first two films, passed away in 2014.

Murray spoke to Vanity Fair about bringing the three Ghostbusters stars back together. “Danny and Ernie and I together, not in separate scenes, but together—there’s a force. It’s like Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have done their solo albums, but when they’re all on the stage, it’s a whole different thing.”

Aykroyd went on to add that Murray is such fun anywhere he goes. “He’s one of those human beings that has that magnetism. You just look at him and you’ll laugh. And him sloping around in that pack, which he doesn’t like wearing any more than any of us, it’s just so funny.”

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard co-starred in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.