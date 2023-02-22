‘Ghostbusters’ Star Ernie Hudson Says He Endured ‘Psychological Damage’ on Set

Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson didn’t enjoy his time filming the legendary 1984 comedy. Hudson, 77, recently spoke out about the “psychological” trauma he endured from the studio while shooting the film.

Revealing that he was “selectively pushed aside” from both the storyline and subsequent marketing materials, Hudson said the project was one of the most “difficult” of his life.

“I was the guy [they] brought in, and so finding my place in the middle of that — and they were all welcoming and inclusive,” Hudson told SiriusXM’s Gary Dell’Abate and Rahsaan Rogers. “The studio wasn’t, and the studio continued not to be. So it made it very, very difficult. I was a part of it. But then [they selectively] pushed me aside.”

Hudson, who played paranormal hunter Winston Zeddemore in both the original film and the 1989 sequel, clarified that director Ivan Reitman and the entire A-list cast was very welcoming and inclusive.

Reitman — who died at 75 in 2022 — was a “really, really a brilliant man and I have just so much love and appreciation for him,” according to Hudson.

Ghostbusters made $282.2 million in its initial theatrical run

But when the movie came out, only three Ghostbusters made the posters.

“When the posters came out, I’m not on the poster. It took a long time,” Hudson said with a sigh. “I went to the 30th-anniversary release of the movie and all the posters are three guys.

“Now I know the fans see it differently, and I’m so thankful for the fans because the fans basically identified with Winston, especially young, I don’t want to say minority kids, but a lot of kids.”

One aspect of shooting he particularly lamented was the script development. “The original script, Winston was in the very beginning of the movie,” he said of the film that also co-starred screen icons Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis and Annie Potts. “By the time we got ready to shoot the movie, Winston came in halfway through the movie. All those things … It definitely felt deliberate.”

Without going into too much more detail, Hudson gave the impression that he just felt excluded from the vision of the movie at the executive level.

“It was probably the most difficult movie I ever did just from the psychological perspective … And I’m still not trying to take it personally,” he admitted.

Hudson concluded by describing how hit movies typically change an actor’s career for the better; but Ghostbusters seemingly made his stall.

“When you start out in the business, people told me it’s almost impossible to succeed,” he said. “But if you get in a major movie from a major studio and it comes out and it opens number one, it will change your career. Well, Ghostbusters didn’t do any of that for me. I was working pretty nonstop [then] I did Ghostbusters, and it was two and a half years before I got another movie.”