Gilbert Gottfried’s Widow Gives Heartfelt Tribute to Comedian One Year After His Death

One year after Gilbert Gottfried passed away at the age of 67, the late comedian’s wife Dara reflects on their relationship in a heartfelt tribute

In a piece posted on PEOPLE, Dara stated that on April 12, 2022, she and Gilbert’s wedding vows, “Till death do us part” rang true. “‘Too Soon’ seems fitting in more than one way,” Dara wrote. “Gilbert was known for his ‘too soon’ humor. Yet this time, it wasn’t so funny. Only 67 years young. I was 52 and our children, 12 and 14.”

Although most would say that it was unfair that Gilbert Gottfried passed away at the height of his life, Dara has a different view. “As I reflect on this past year, I also realize how lucky I was. Many people live a lifetime and never get to experience the level of love and joy I had with Gilbert.”

Dara also spoke about how she met Gilbert on February 26, 1997. She had just turned 27 while he was going to be 42. The couple met at a Grammy party at New York City’s Tavern on the Green. She said she was at the event because she was working in the music business. She noted Gottfried had been there for the free food.

“I accidentally dropped food off my plate, and he picked it up and put it on his,” she recalled. “I thought it was a bit odd, but I guess I’ve always been attracted to a bit odd.”

Dara described Gilbert Gottfried as looking incredibly sweet, but a little lost when they first met. She said she felt sorry for him and decided to be nice. “He asked for my phone number and the rest was history.”

Gilbert Gottfried’s Widow Admits She Doesn’t Know How to Explain The ‘Uniqueness’ of Their Relationship

As she continued to write about her and Gilbert Gottfried’s time together, Dara admitted that she didn’t know how to explain the uniqueness of their relationship. “I was young, outgoing, and social; Gilbert was shy and introverted,” Dara said. “We were opposites, but like two pieces of a puzzle, we fit together perfectly.”

After 10 years of dating, Dara said wanted to start a family while Gilbert was afraid. She explained he thought if he got married and had children, he wouldn’t be funny anymore. “Gilbert used to say he was like a McDonald’s Happy Meal: ‘You can’t replace the French fries for onion rings.’ He was who he was, and he wasn’t going to change. I told him that I would never want him to change. I embraced who he was.”

Despite his concerns, Gilbert Gottfried took the chance and married Dara. They had two children together and he remained the comedian he had always been. The couple was married for more than 15 years before he died from a genetic disease known as Myotonic Dystrophy Type 2 (DM2). Dara went on to add that she’s now on a mission to raise awareness for the disease. The fund raised in Gilbert’s honor will go directly to research.