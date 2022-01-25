‘Gilligan’s Island’ Creator Reveals Theme Song ‘Sold’ the Show to Network

Sit right back, and you’ll hear a tale about how Sherwood Schwartz sold Gilligan’s Island from its theme song. It was an earworm that he knocked out in a few hours the night before he pitched the show to CBS.

In the book Inside Gilligan’s Island, Sherwood Schwartz came up with the idea for the show during a public speaking course in college. One of his New York University professors asked the class to write a speech about the one thing they’d take with them to a deserted island. The topic fascinated him, and over the years he’d come back to it. What would they eat? How would they get along?

The possibilities, he thought, were boundless, but CBS disagreed. Where Schwartz saw the island as a sandbox, Jim Aubrey, the head of the network, saw quicksand.

“They’re just going to be stuck on the same island week after week?” he asked Schwartz. And how would Schwartz explain the shipwreck each week? Aubrey feared Gilligan’s Island would waste so much time on exposition that there would be no time for jokes.

“He loved the idea of the little boat. He loved the idea of Gilligan and the Skipper, but he didn’t love the idea of them on the same island all the time,” Schwartz told the Writers Guild Foundation. “It was his contention that exposition would strangle the show. You’d have to open explaining why all these people, or why these particular seven people, are on that island, and who’s going to look at the same island every week?”

Aubrey, the most powerful man in television at the time, told Schwartz the show wouldn’t work. But he could still pitch it at a meeting for CBS executives to see what they thought of the idea.

Schwartz Wrote ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Theme Song in One Night

The night before the big pitch meeting, Sherwood Schwartz hadn’t been able to solve any of the problems Aubrey had with the show. It was 7 p.m. on a Sunday, and he had until 10 a.m. Monday to figure it out.

The idea to use the theme song as exposition just came to him, but there were several problems with it. Most importantly, he didn’t know how to write a song, and there wasn’t time to hire anyone.

“It was a very complicated song. I had to say so much in so few words and tell about each of the characters in the show,” Schwartz said. “It is a puzzle that has to fit together line by line. It has to rhyme, it has to do a lot of things. So that was a very difficult job. And I was a neophyte songwriter — never written a song.”

He punched out the song one note at a time on a piano at his house. The next morning he arrived at the meeting with the lyrics and passed out copies to the 20 executives gathered around the table. But that wasn’t good enough. Aubrey wanted him to sing it.

Schwartz said his life flashed before his eyes, but he stood up and belted it out. By the time he’d finished singing, Aubrey agreed to pay for a pilot. They made 98 episodes of Gilligan’s Island, and it’s still in syndication today.