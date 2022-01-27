Back between 1964 and 1967, TV was very different in a lot of ways. During the ’60s and ’70s, there was a massive surge in lighthearted and comedic sitcom shows because this is what appealed to people. One of which was “Gilligan’s Island,” which featured a group of very different people stranded on an island together.

It was often heartwarming and hilarious, which is why it resonated with people then and continues to do so now.

The filming process, however, wasn’t as easy as it may seem. Russell Johnson, who played Professor Roy Hinkley on “Gilligan’s Island,” spoke about some of the restrictions they faced while filming. Namely, a lot of them had to do with how women were presented on the screen. TV was not nearly as progressive and equal with gender representation.

“In those days, you were working in a situation where you couldn’t see a woman’s navel. I mean it. They were fighting all the time with Tina Louise’s cleavage … they didn’t want anything going on in the show that had anything to do with sex,” Johnson said during an interview with Television Academy in 2004.

A lot of this also had to do with the feelings and theme of “Gilligan’s Island.”

The show wanted to keep the series as lighthearted and innocent as possible. The restrictions from the network were not only placed upon “Gilligan’s Island.” Shows at the time had to be extremely cautious around the topic of sex.

Interesting Story Behind Opening Credits

If you’re an avid fan of “Gilligan’s Island,” you may have noticed that both Dawn Wells and Russell Johnson do not appear in the opening credits.

This is an important sequence, too. It explains how each of the passengers on S.S. Minnow ended up stranded on the island together. That opening sequence includes Gilligan (Bob Denver), a popular movie star (Tina Louise), The Skipper (Alan Hale Jr.), and the millionaire and his wife (Jim Backus and Natalie Schafer).

During season one, both Mary Ann (Wells) and The Professor (Johnson) were cut from the opening sequence. As it turns out, it all has to do with a contract Tina Louise signed when she joined the cast as Ginger Grant.

According to Mental Floss, Louise insisted that she had top billing for the show and didn’t want any names after hers in the opening credit sequence. This is why Wells and Johnson got the short end of the stick. However, Bob Denver actually helped make it so these two would be included during the second season of “Gilligan’s Island.”

Denver’s contract allowed him to move his name anywhere in the credits. He said he wanted Wells and Johnson in the opening sequence or he would remove his name completely.