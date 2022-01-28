‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Russell Johnson Reflected on Working With Creator Sherwood Schwartz

Looking back on his time as part of the Gilligan’s Island cast made Russell Johnson a bit sentimental toward show creator Sherwood Schwartz.

Johnson, of course, played The Professor on the sitcom that ran for three seasons on CBS. Schwartz created the show and was its executive producer, too.

What did the actor say about his Gilligan’s Island boss? Let’s take a look back at an interview Johnson did with the Archive of American Television.

“I have great admiration for his work,” Johnson said. “He’s a decent and lovely fellow. And a very fortunate man, too, to have come up with these two shows that have made him very wealthy.”

If you didn’t know which other show he was referring to about Schwartz, then it was The Brady Bunch. He also created that sitcom that aired on ABC. Both of these sitcoms would have spin-offs into TV or big-screen movies.

Anyway, here is Russell Johnson talking about Schwartz at length. He even brings up some things that the show had to do around keeping some of their stars “covered up” for censor purposes.

If you have seen the show before, then you know that Gilligan’s Island was one of those TV shows that had both black-and-white and color episodes. Seeing opening credits of shows from the 1960s with the words “In Color” on the bottom of your TV screen might look weird in these days.

But, yes, there was a time when TVs were only showing black-and-white episodes. Then, TV networks started trying out color TV episodes on some of their big shows. Once they made a decision to go full-time with color episodes, it changed the TV landscape.

Gilligan’s Island was able to have some of its stars wear bright-colored outfits sometimes. It would enhance the viewing experience at home and make the show seem more color-filled in bright, stark colors. That was the theme of the day back in the 1960s.

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Made Its Debut on CBS Back In September 1964

As we talked about, the famed TV sitcom was first in black-and-white episodes. That started when it debuted on CBS in September 1964.

Gilligan’s Island remains popular to this day on TV. Besides Johnson, other cast members included Bob Denver as Gilligan, a gullible first mate aboard the S.S. Minnow. Alan Hale starred as the Skipper. Jim Backus played stuffy millionaire Thurston Howell III, while Natalie Schafer played “Lovey” Howell, his wife.

Tina Louise was Ginger Grant and Dawn Wells appeared as Mary Ann. It was a three-hour tour at the start of the series but it’s been a multi-decade journey that looks like it will never end.