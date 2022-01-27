‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Russell Johnson Talked ‘Innocence’ of Show

Fans have watched Gilligan’s Island for decades and gravitate toward Russell Johnson a lot. The show had an innocence to it, too.

Johnson, who played The Professor on the CBS sitcom, discussed those times when he was on it with the Archive of American Television. In this interview, he does chat about different facets of that show created by Sherwood Schwartz.

What about this innocence, though? He says, “The innocence was kept and it worked. And that was Sherwood’s point of keeping the show being that way because writers could move it off. He would always bring it back, you know, bring that kind of thing back.”

Let’s take a look at the Gilligan’s Island star talking about this. Johnson also talks about what cast members Dawn Wells and Tina Louise had to face around staying innocent.

Johnson died in 2014 at 89 years old. Professor Roy Hinkley remains the war hero’s most beloved character in his career.

Gilligan’s Island is always introduced to new generations. People get to discover The Professor, Gilligan, Mary Ann, and Ginger all over again.

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Managed To Share Movie Screen Time With Future President

Imagine being at one point in your career and playing on Gilligan’s Island. Then look back and see where you were paired up with a famous actor.

Oh, this famous would go on and become President of the United States. So, Russell Johnson appeared in the 1952 film Law and Order. It was a Western and Russell Johnson played Jimmy Johnson, who was a hot-head.

It turns out that Frame Johnson, Jimmy’s older brother, was played by Ronald Reagan. Guess who also is in the film? Dennis Weaver, who plays Frank Durling. This was just before Weaver would begin playing Chester Goode on Gunsmoke.

Yes, indeed, Reagan would become the 40th President of the United States. He served two terms in that role.

Back to the movie, though. Frame is a Marshal that doles out his own brand of justice in the rough-and-tumble town of Tombstone, Ariz. Johnson catches that wily criminal “The Durango Kid” and comes in conflict with locals. They have lynching on their minds.

What was it like for Russell Johnson to appear with Reagan? The actor said that he found Reagan easy to work with in the flick. The actor admits that he was on the “opposite end of the political spectrum” as Reagan. We think both of them went on to have memorable moments in their own lives beyond the movie world. But people are still watching Gilligan’s Island these days, too.