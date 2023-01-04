‘Gladiator’ Sequel: Major News Emerges About the Follow-up to the Russell Crowe Epic

We have some big news surrounding one of Hollywood’s most beloved blockbusters. According to new reports, Sir Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has gotten one step closer to hitting theaters.

Scott has been working on a follow-up to his action 2000 movie, which starred Russell Crowe as former Roman general Maximus who wants vengeance after he was enslaved.

Now, reports suggest that Hollywood execs are currently in the process of casting the lead roles. In the past, 85-year-old Scott revealed that his script was complete, but he was still trying to make time to get the project rolling.

In December, reports came out that the sequel would follow Lucius’ journey. As fans will recall, Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s character Commodus who Maximus saved.

Connie Nielsen, who starred as Lucius’ mother, Lucilla, will reportedly be in the sequel along with Djimon Hounsou, who starred as Juba.

During an interview in 2021, the iconic director said the sequel would be next on his list of projects after he completed Napoleon, which stars Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte. The film is set to drop on Apple TV+ sometime this year.

During an interview with Empire magazine, he revealed: “I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now. So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go.”

Russell Crowe admits he nearly missed out on Gladiator role

In the past, the filmmaker admitted that he didn’t do much homework before shooting the original blockbuster.

“People say, “What did you research for the Roman Empire?” I said, “Nothing.” I looked at some pictures and thought, “Let this work,” he confessed during an interview with The Independent.

He continued: “The biggest investment I ever made in my career was to go to an extremely good art school. And that has fed me all my life. “I never went to film school. And so I will look at a few pictures and I get transformation up here. And I work like that.”‘

After the original film hit theaters, it garnered 11 Oscar nominations and took home five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe’s stellar performance.

However, Crowe nearly missed out on the opportunity. According to the actor, he almost turned down the role, but after producer Walter Parkes told him Scott was leading the project, he began discussing it further.

During an interview with Variety in 2020, he opened up about the role that would define much of his career. “I’d read the script and I thought it wasn’t a movie. But then Parkes said, “It’s 184 A.D., you’re a Roman general, and you’re going to be directed by Ridley Scott.” He added, “And that was enough for me to want to talk to Ridley.”