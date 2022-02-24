‘Godfather’ Director Francis Ford Coppola Reveals Favorite Scene from Film

The “Godfather” trilogy was one of the biggest of its time. Even now, decades after films came out, the series of films are still as highly regarded as they were when they first came out. They starred Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, but it was also directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Well, “Godfather” director Francis Ford Coppola revealed his favorite scene from the film.

His favorite scene came in the first film. It was when Marlon was a grandfather and far older. He plays a game of hide-and-seek with the little boy. When he is finally caught, Marlon had a surprise for him. Coppola said, “I think my favorite scene is when the little boy is with his grandfather and Marlon surprised him with the orange in his mouth in the garden.”

There were a number of scenes to choose from, but this is certainly one of the stronger choices he could have gone with.

Robert Duvall on “The Godfather”

Duvall was an often forgotten star on in the first two films. Tom Hagan has a very important role in the film, but it’s a very different one. It’s not one that might excite a lot of folks. However, he does a lot of different things behind the scenes. Tom was a trusted confidant of the crime family in the movie and he does a lot, especially for Michael. His job isn’t pretty or glamorous but it is quite important.

He told the New York Times, “No, I was fortunate to be in the two big film epics of the last part of the 20th century: “Godfather” and “Lonesome Dove” on television, which was my favorite part. That’s my “Hamlet.” The English have Shakespeare; the French, Molière. In Argentina, they have Borges, but the western is ours. I like that.” He looked at his time in the films with great pride. He loved that he got to play critical characters on two big-time shows and films during that time.

He told NPR, “A third of the way through [the original] Godfather, I said, ‘This is going to be pretty important.’ I gained a lot of respect for Coppola, because they had a standby director on the set whose best friend was the first assistant director under the auspices of the studio in case Coppola failed — [because they planned to] fire him. And I gained a lot of respect for Coppola for working under those conditions. I can remember when the film was finished and we had a party, and there was a wonderful buzz, and a wonderful feeling around the whole film.”

He knew pretty early on that the show was going to be a huge success. He was right, and the films are still widely regarded today.