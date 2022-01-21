‘Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue’: Where Is the Show Filmed?

The Gold Rush franchise has taken its stars all over the world – from North and South America to Australia. With how many mines there are that need the help of Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra, it’s anyone’s guess where the two could end up. Really, it depends on who needs them the most.

Not surprisingly, Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue hasn’t made any frequent trips to Canada where industry giants and fellow Gold Rush stars Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness have staked their claims. While these mine bosses certainly have their trouble with their operations from time to time, they’re almost always able to figure out a solution on their own.

So, instead, Dodge and Ibarra decided to focus much of their efforts in the U.S., particularly in the northwest and southwest, where they’ve found plenty of struggling mine teams that are close to a total shutdown.

For the most part, throughout the series, the Gold Rush team spends its time in Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Alaska. They’ve even returned to their hometown, Nome, in the 49th state twice.

Despite the fact that the majority of the duo’s travels are between these four states, they still cover a lot of ground and a variety of terrain. From Colorado’s mountains to Arizona’s deserts, the show’s backdrop is nothing short of extraordinary.

Not to mention, the film crew shoots each episode of Dodge and Ibarra’s adventures on location at the mine site, and everyone on camera is a genuine gold miner. For the Mine Rescue duo, this might mean a lot of traveling, but it’s worth it to help as many hardworking business owners as they can.

‘Gold Rush’ Stars Keep Their Solutions Simple and Cost-Effective

The main reason so many miners are struggling to keep their operations running breaks down into two factors – too little experience and too many costs. Thankfully, Dodge and Ibarra are more than prepared for these detrimental obstacles, even though they only bring with them the gear they can fit in their trucks.

“We hit the ground at a mine, we see what the problems are,” Dodge explained in a past interview with Christo Doyle. “We know we only have a week to do it, let’s say. So we’ve gotta find the problems, get the material ordered, get it built, done, in place and, hopefully, prove an improvement in a one-week span.”

But with the wealth of knowledge that the two Gold Rush stars have combined, they have no need for expensive equipment or fancy fixes. And according to Dodge, this is mostly because his partner has an eye for ingenuity. In fact, at times, Ibarra will spot spare metal on the side of the road and grab it for future projects.

“Juan is the master at making something out of nothing,” he noted. “He’s really good – he’s got a really good eye.”