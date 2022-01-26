‘Gold Rush’: Here’s Who Narrates the Show

We know that “Gold Rush” stars Tony Beets, Rick Ness and Parker Schnabel are front and center on the Discovery series. Fans are used to following their triumphs, downfalls and hurdles for the last 12 seasons. As the series highlights the risky business of mining gold, there’s one person we don’t know too much about – but who’s been a part of the journey from the beginning. And that’s “Gold Rush’s” narrator.

While we often don’t think too much of the voice behind the “Gold Rush” stories, we couldn’t do it without him. And it’s not as easy as he makes it appear. Paul Christie has worked with “Gold Rush” as the narrator since its inception in 2010. The voice actor has a huge resume. He’s experienced in all sorts of voice acting.

Aside from “Gold Rush,” Christie has worked on shows like Nickelodeon’s “Doug,” Showtime’s “Our Cartoon President,” different projects for Adult Swim and even the Disney film “Brother Bear.” He’s even voiced a commercial for Budweiser. It’s safe to say Christie has made a successful run as a voice actor.

Additionally, Christie has a longstanding relationship with PBS and worked on the docu-series, “Nature,” for more than a decade. So it was a natural next step for him to slide into the narrator spot for “Gold Rush.”

‘Gold Rush: White Water’ and Newcomer Kayla Johanson

While fans may be just learning of “Gold Rush” narrator Paul Christie, fans are also still learning mining leader Kayla Johanson. Though “White Water” is in its fifth season, Kayla is a new leader on a team full of men. And that means she has to work harder to prove her skills.

The team leader is pretty great at her job, however. And Kayla has the chops to mine with the best of them. But before accepting a role on the show, the “Gold Rush” star wasn’t sure if she wanted to do it.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to do it yet or not, mainly because I already had my own dredging operation going here,” she said. Typically, Johanson likes to work alone with the freedom to plan her own schedule. Filming a show doesn’t exactly fit in with that.

She also adds that:

“At most, I might work with (another) person if I bring in some help, but for the most part, I work by myself. So I was kind of on the fence if I wanted to change that and leave that behind to go work with a bunch of different people, which was a little bit challenging at first,” Johanson explained.

However, since joining the series, Kayla says she’s happy she did. The “Gold Rush” leader also shares that it’s been a great experience so far.