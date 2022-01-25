‘Gold Rush’: How One Chris Doumitt Moment of Intuition Led to $600k Haul in One Day

Miner and Gold Rush star Chris Doumitt has quickly become a fan favorite on the Discovery series. Initially hired to build a cabin in Alaska for the Hoffman crew, Doumitt ultimately ends up joining in on the rush for the next five months. Doumitt achieves wild success throughout the show, but there’s one in particular that stands out among the rest.

Gold Rush follows the lives of hard-working miners heading north in pursuit of gold. The official plot synopsis reads:

“Follow the lives of ambitious miners as they head north in pursuit of gold. With new miners, new claims, new machines, and new ways to pull gold out of the ground, the stakes are higher than ever. But will big risks lead to an even bigger payout?”

Originally from Oregon, Doumitt began his journey on Todd Hoffman’s team. Shortly thereafter, Doumitt joins Parker Schnabel‘s crew where he finds almost immediate success. Team Schnabel seems to always be able to find gold no matter where they decide to look. As a result, the team comes upon hundreds upon thousands of dollars worth of gold. So, where does Doumitt come to play in all of this?

Chris Doumitt Strikes Gold on Gold Rush

A self-described “pumpologist,” Doumitt has worked hard to prove himself as a valuable asset on the series. In one instance, Doumitt’s sharp intuition led to a $600,000 haul.

Gold Rush presents a series of triumphs and tribulations. What it comes down to is how well a team works together and what each member brings to the table. For example, take one episode in Season 12 of Gold Rush. Chris Doumitt brings attention to a few issues he notices involving the pump. At first, the piece of equipment seems beyond repair. However, with the help of his fellow crew members, Doumitt is successful in getting the pump to work again. Of course, the only reason they realize the pump is working again is because of the insane amount of gold it weighs. Take a minute now to pause in honor of the ridiculous haul the team pulled in.

In total, the haul for the day came out to 337,45 ounces of gold, which comes out to a whopping $600,000. All thanks to Doumitt’s quick thinking and problem-solving skills. Of course, Doumitt’s tenure from working on mining sites probably didn’t hurt either. Parker Schnabel is obviously pleased with his decision to bring Doumitt on board after such an incredible success. Schnabel has made a name for himself as always being the one to scope out the most promising talent and Chris Doumitt is exhibit A.

