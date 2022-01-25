‘Gold Rush’: One New Miner Flirts With Danger in New Video

Hiring a landlord’s grandson as a miner can lead to a tricky situation for the Gold Rush bosses, but Parker Schnabel isn’t going to let a tough conversation get in his way of millions of dollars.

In the past, Schnabel has shown that he runs a tight operation, and no one is safe from dismissal if they don’t follow his protocols. So, when a young miner named Jordan joined the crew, Schnabel’s managing staff knew better than to go easy on the new member just because he was the landowner’s grandson. And Jordan seemed to be doing everything in his power to get on the Gold Rush supervisors’ bad side.

His track record started when his truck ran out of coolant in the middle of a haul. Because Jordan didn’t know much about the truck he drove, he had to enlist the help of plant boss Tyson Lee, who was in the middle of transporting paydirt, to pour the coolant for him.

Matters got even worse when another one of Schnabel’s managers caught Jordan asleep on the job. He woke the slumbering worker by banging the excavator bucket into the bed of his truck. Then he warned the young Gold Rush star to shape up. And honestly, he probably did Jordan a favor. One more strike and he would be answering to Schnabel instead.

‘Gold Rush’ Landowner Talks Some Sense into Miner Grandson

When Jordan first started out on Gold Rush, it was clear he wasn’t all that excited about his new job. Jordan pointed out that he was the only one among his friends who worked a back-breaking job, 12 hours a day for seven days a week. And while being a hydraulic miner is no cushy occupation, that doesn’t warrant an excuse to be lazy.

Once the landowner saw that his grandson was slacking off on the job, he decided to have a heart-to-heart with him. The landowner, himself, was helping haul paydirt, too.

Luckily, for Jordan, his grandfather was extremely understanding and assured him that he had the skills to do well in this job. After hearing those words of wisdom, Jordan seemed to find his second wind and came back to the job with a renewed sense of purpose. He even surpassed another young miner on the Gold Rush site by hauling 100 loads of dirt before the other. And this was even with a vehicle malfunction that cost him a few precious hours of the workday.

Thankfully, Jordan never needed to have “the talk” with Schnabel about his performance. But if it weren’t for his coworkers and his grandfather intervening, he probably would have slept his way out of a once-in-a-lifetime job.