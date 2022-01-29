‘Gold Rush’: Rick Ness Takes a Big Risk To Hit Paydirt

When one is out mining for gold, then risks are sometimes necessary. Just leave it to Gold Rush star Rick Ness to take one himself.

Ness, who was a part of the gold-mining team captains by Parker Schnabel at one time, is now out on his own. He has been for a period of time, too.

Still, he does know that in order to strike it rich or hit paydirt, then you have to take those risks. Big ones, too.

We get a look at him talking about this in a clip from Gold Rush that’s shared on Twitter. Listen to how the captain talks about these risky measures, too.

Several hundred thousand in the hole and no gold.



Is this the end of Rick's mining career? #GoldRush is all new tonight at 8P on @discovery and @discoveryplus followed by Gold Rush: White Water and Mystery at #BlindFrogRanch. pic.twitter.com/EqLngKTa1T — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) January 28, 2022

Ness used to be a rock musician before finding his way to the world of mining for gold. Will this, though, be his swan song to the business?

We guess that you will have to just tune in and see on Gold Rush. Ness has been one of the stars on this show for a period of time and definitely delivers when a camera is on him.

Schnabel still is on the show, along with Tony Beets and Fred Lewis. The Discovery Channel show has had a number of spin-offs over the seasons and, as we said, remains popular.

‘Gold Rush’ Star Saw Pandemic As A Way, For Him, To Get Redemption

One thing that Rick Ness had his eyes on with Gold Rush was to get a semblance of redemption. See, the captain just got off to a late start on his first season sitting on his own claim.

Now, Rick Ness and his crew learned the hard way that the late start was no good. But the captain found, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, a chance to bounce back and turn in a season to remember.

The captain talked about his goals. He did this in an interview with Movieguide.

Ness explained his mindset given the complications taking place in the middle of a global pandemic. “I had one goal in mind, and that was redemption, and it would have been nice if everybody hadn’t been affected by COVID, and I’d had a full shot at it,” he says.

“But at that point, it didn’t matter,” Ness says. “Redemption was all that was on my mind and I wasn’t going to take no for an answer. I was going after it.”

While COVID certainly didn’t help logistics, it did help Ness and his colleagues on Gold Rush in a significant way. He was able to spend time at home for the first time in a long time. That made a difference in the level of rest and comfort he was able to have before starting back out.