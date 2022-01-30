‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Reveals What He Wishes He Could Learn from Late Grandfather

Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel doesn’t haven’t any regrets about his relationship with his late grandfather. But he does wish he had taken the time to learn more about his past.

Parker had a famously close relationship with his grandfather, John Schnabel. And because of his deep respect for John, he decided to follow in his footsteps.

Instead of using his college fund to head off to university at 18, he cashed it out and started his own mining business, just like John had as a young man.

But before branching off on his own, Parker learned everything he could from his grandfather. And he continued to take tips even when he was grown.

Unfortunately, John Schnabel passed away in 2016. But Parker has continued to honor his legacy both onscreen and off.

Because fans understood the bond between the two Schnabel’s, John came up during a recent Facebook Q&A session that Parker held last week.

One follower wanted to know if Parker left anything said when his grandpa died. And luckily, he didn’t.

“I had a really good relationship with my grandpa. And we talked about all sorts of things,” he responded. “And I don’t really have what I would consider any unresolved issues or ‘I wish I would’ve known this, I wish I would’ve known that.'”

The Gold Rush mine boss continued by writing that he “got the most out of the relationship” that he had with John. And he’s almost certain that John felt the same.

Parker did, however, admit he wishes he had learned more about his grandfather’s “day-to-day” life during his 20s and into his 50s.

“I would’ve just been more curious about what normal days were like on a sawmill in 1940 or 1941 when he was 21 or 22,” he added.

But overall, the gold miners had many deep conversations about love, life, and loss. And Parker is grateful to have shared so many years by John’s side.

