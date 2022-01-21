‘Gold Rush’ Teases ‘Moment of Truth’ With Parker Schnabel’s ‘Mud Mountain Gamble’

This season of Gold Rush, star Parker Schnabel has invested a lot into two separate claims. Is Mud Mountain worth the gamble he has made?

Leading up to an all-new episode of Gold Rush tonight, the young mine boss is worried about making his goals. After a short trip to Alaska to drill holes and stake new claims, Schnabel is ready to return to the Yukon. His team should be working diligently. Digging mud and material from the ground. Running the sluice, etc.

There is a lot on the line with the Mud Mountain site. It is a deep dig and could prove to be more trouble than it is worth. However, if Schnabel is right, there could be some veins of gold in there yet. Moving to Alaska to run other operations is going to be difficult. If his Yukon claims don’t pan out, then there won’t be much momentum taking them to the new sites.

Check out the Instagram clip below and see the teaser for yourself. Schnabel seems more than a little worried.

The caption of the video puts things into perspective. “After 10 weeks and $4 Million, will the Mud Mountain gamble pay off? The moment of truth has arrived.” It’s going to be a big night of Gold Rush with White Water coming up right after.

There is a lot going on with Schnabel and his operation. The 27-year-old has proven to be wise for his age. He has made moves and gambles in the past that have paid off huge. He has run up consecutive years of record gold production. However, he has never stretched his resources this far.

The new claim was hard to come by for the Gold Rush star.

Parker Schnabel Turned to Old Maps on ‘Gold Rush’

While Schnabel has spent time in Alaska before, he doesn’t know the mining area as well as he knows it in the Yukon. There are certain locations and sites that have names and landmarks that Schnabel is used to in his main operation. However, he needed some assistance to locate a good spot in The Last Frontier.

Thankfully, for Parker, there was a father-son-in-law duo willing to help. With old maps from the midcentury, Schnabel was able to piece together where the best and most untapped ground would be. With the help of the maps, he is hoping to get into the land that was left untouched by the miners of old.

As this season of Gold Rush continues, the season will depend a lot on what Mud Mountain can do for Parker. For the first time in a long time, he might not be at the top of the list when the end of the season totals come out.