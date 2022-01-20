‘Gold Rush’: Tony Beets Is Forced to Get Creative With Dolly & Excavator in New Episode Preview

Gold Rush boss Tony Beets always figures out a solution to his problems, even if it requires some unorthodox methods. From quick fixes to complex creations, Beets gets the job done one way or another.

When Beets needed to move a 78-ton excavator off the property, he already had an idea in mind. So, he called in a few helping hands and told them to bring the dolly and a rock truck. In the past, the Gold Rush team has used the dolly to move a trommel across the operation, but never before have they loaded such a heavy vehicle onto it. Beets would be taking a huge risk by using such a small device for a massive piece of equipment. If the dolly hits too big of a rock on the dirt road, the excavator could slip off, further damaging the vehicle.

To help balance the excavator, the Gold Rush boss then instructed his team to lower the bucket into the back of a rock truck. Once secure, the rock truck operator, Ruby Mahoney, would drive the truck with the excavator in tow off of the site at 15 miles per hour – more than five times the excavator’s usual speed.

Just as Mahoney manages to get the rock truck moving, the rest of the Gold Rush team watched as the excavator’s bucket began to slip. Soon enough, the excavator snapped backward, completely dismantling Beets’ solution, perhaps creating even more problems than he first had.

How ‘Gold Rush’ Crew Successfully Repaired Sprocket

Not too long ago, Beets’ team faced yet another huge repair when the sprocket, the gear-shaped device with teeth located underneath the belt’s bend, in his wash plant began to deteriorate. When the belt began to skip, Beets’ son, Kevin, discovered that the sprocket was completely bare.

“The sprocket is no longer a sprocke,” Kevin said.

Thankfully, he was able to recruit some help from the rest of the team, and they all began the long process of disassembling the sprocket and replacing it. Beets, himself, was aware of how the delay would affect their gold haul but knew it was essential to the operation.

“I mean I’d rather be sluicing, but you gotta do your maintenance,” Beets said at the time.

Beets’ younger son, Michael, took the reins at the crane, raising the sprocket high into the air. But what goes up must come down, and from the looks of the clip, the sprocket might have come down a little too soon. The device banged against the feeder and rattled against its chain.